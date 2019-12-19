December 18, 2019 - 9:40 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Central Petroleum Limited (CPTLF) New Gas Supply Agreement to Commence Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) (FRA:C9J) (OTCMKTS:CPTLF) refers to its ASX Announcement dated 11 December 2019 ("Central Signs New GSA & Supporting Mereenie JV Arrangements") and announces the new gas sale agreement has become unconditional following conditions precedent being met.



The start date for gas supply is anticipated to be 1 January 2020.





About Central Petroleum Limited:



Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) is an oil and gas explorer and producer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange focused on supplying the domestic gas market. Central is advancing several separate projects across what is regarded as the biggest package of proven and prospective oil and gas acreage across central Australia. This spread of assets gives Central multiple options for growth and development. 88% of this land being gas prone has led to the Company's focus on becoming a major domestic gas producer.



Source:



Central Petroleum Limited



Contact: Central Petroleum Limited T: +61-7-3181-3800 F: +61-7-3181-3855 E: [email protected] WWW: www.centralpetroleum.com.au Media Enquiries Martin Debelle at Citadel-MAGNUS T: +61-2-8234-0100 M: +61-409-911-189





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: ABN/Asia Business Newswire (December 18, 2019 - 9:40 PM EST)News by QuoteMedia