Centurion Pipeline L.P. Announces Successful Open Season for Augustus Pipeline, Providing Service From Midland to Crane, Texas

Centurion Pipeline L.P. (“Centurion”) today announced the successful completion of its binding open season for the Augustus Pipeline. The Augustus Pipeline will connect Centurion’s existing Midland Terminal to multiple long-haul pipelines originating at Crane, Texas. The project will include a combination of new and existing pipeline assets and have an initial throughput capacity of 150,000 barrels per day with future expansion capability available. The pipeline is expected to come into service during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Centurion is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lotus Midstream, LLC. “We are pleased to be able to offer shippers a service that will provide connectivity between the Midland and Crane crude oil markets and provide shippers with access to multiple long-haul pipelines originating at Crane for delivery to the Corpus Christi and Houston markets,” said Lotus Midstream President and CEO Mike Prince. “Centurion Pipeline’s assets are strategically positioned throughout the Permian Basin, and the Augustus Pipeline will provide shippers access to the growing crude oil market at Crane.”

About Centurion Pipeline L.P.

Centurion Pipeline L.P. is a crude oil pipeline operator that owns and operates approximately 3,000 miles of pipeline extending from southeast New Mexico across the Permian Basin of West Texas to Cushing, Oklahoma. Centurion Pipeline is well positioned to accommodate customer demand with a significant crude oil storage facility in Midland, Texas, that has storage capacity of 2 million barrels of multiple qualities of crude oil. Centurion Pipeline is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lotus Midstream, LLC.

