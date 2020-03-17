CEO Al Monaco holds virtual fireside chat with RBC Capital Markets on Enbridge’s financial strength and resiliency

CALGARY, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX:ENB) has posted to the Company's website at the following link ( 'Events and Presentations' ) a supplemental investor package which provides further information on the resilience and strength of its business.

This morning, Al Monaco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge, participated in a virtual fireside chat hosted by RBC Capital Markets' Robert Kwan, 2020, to discuss the resiliency and strength of the Company's low risk business model and historical performance during prior financial and commodity downturns. An audio replay will be available for seven days after the call toll-free at 1-800-558-5253 (access code #2195438) and it will also be available on the Company website within 24 hours.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

