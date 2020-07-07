CEO’s & Executives from Snam, Carbon Trust and United Nations PRI and more on Building Back Better

LONDON – In case you missed it – – Reuters Events – today announced the launch of their Virtual Build Back Better Symposium: Climate Crisis, Oil Price & Covid-19 (9th July, 14:00-17:00 BST), to explore how industry can ensure that climate recovery is placed at the centre of plans for economic revival post Covid-19.

View the full agenda, speaker faculty and register for free now!

Speakers confirmed to join the event include Lord Browne (Former CEO, bp), Fiona Reynolds (CEO, United Nations PRI), Camila Palladino (EVP Strategy & Investor Relations, Snam), Axel Thiemann (CEO, Sonnedix) Tom Delay CBE (Chief Executive, Carbon Trust), Axel Threlfall (Editor-at-Large, Reuters) and more!

The global pandemic currently gripping our world has brought untold devastation to millions of people, striking deep on both the economic and social foundations of modern society. Emergency measures aimed at preventing the spread of the virus have, rightly, placed the well-being of individuals at centre stage.

With countries locked down and economies having ground to a halt; entire industries have been left in flux. The energy sector is held tightly within the grip of Covid-19. With geopolitical tensions providing further convulsions, crashing energy demand, plummeting oil price and workforce shutdown has left our sector on life support.

View the full agenda, speaker faculty and register for free now!

Defining Discussions for 2020:

A Fast Tracked Transition: Crisis as a Catalyst. We are realising an energy mix that we did not expect to see this decade. Has COVID-19 fast-tracked the energy transition?

We are realising an energy mix that we did not expect to see this decade. Has COVID-19 fast-tracked the energy transition? Reuters Editorial in Conversation with Lord Browne, former CEO, bp – *Please note: This interview is conducted by Reuters Editorial, which operates independently from the Reuters commercial operation.

*Please note: This interview is conducted by Reuters Editorial, which operates independently from the Reuters commercial operation. Peak Demand? What does this mean for companies in transition, how can companies pivot through crisis and how can we ensure better business, rather than business as normal?

What does this mean for companies in transition, how can companies pivot through crisis and how can we ensure better business, rather than business as normal? Opportunities and Risks for Energy Transition Reform, based on data-drive analysis with InfluenceMap

based on data-drive analysis with InfluenceMap Clean Energy as an Agent for Recovery. How can we encourage continued growth in establish renewables whilst delivering funding for new innovations. How and where should the trillion dollar stimulus packages be spent?

View the full agenda, speaker faculty and register for free now!

For more information about the Energy Transition Summit associated work by Reuters Events, please visit the Energy Transition Content Hub, or contact Owen Rolt, Head of Energy Transition, Reuters Events at [email protected]

Contact

Owen Rolt

Head of Energy Transition

Reuters Events

UK: +44 (0) 207 375 7596

E: [email protected]

W: https://reutersevents.com/events/energy-transition-europe/

Reuters Events is a trading name of FC Business Intelligence Ltd. Registered in England and Wales no.4388971. Registered address 7-9 Fashion Street, London, E1 6PX, UK.