CERAWEEK With bans on Russian oil, energy execs tell governments: Work with us

HOUSTON -With crude prices surging past $125 a barrel, oil company executives called on Tuesday for more favorable global government energy policy to help the industry resolve the supply crisis that deepened after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday morning, President Joe Biden announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, while Britain said it will phase them out by year end. Oil prices settled the session 4% higher and have shot up 30% since the invasion. [O/R] Russia exports 7 to 8 million barrels of crude and products daily.

Even before the invasion, the oil industry had not kept up as demand rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. Several shale executives at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston contended the market would not have been as tight had government been more supportive of the industry.

“We knew this was a thinly balanced market and it didn’t take much to tip it one way or another,” said Ryan Lance, CEO of ConocoPhillips.

Scott Sheffield, CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources, said Washington should boost permits of natural gas lines, speed up permits for liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and encourage more leasing activity.

Oil executives supported the ban on Russian oil, but they have criticized the Biden Administration since it imposed a temporary ban on new federal permits and canceled the Keystone XL project. The administration has countered by saying that shale companies are sitting on 9,000 existing permits they have yet to use to boost oil output. U.S. oil company executives have cut drilling and exploration in response to shareholder demands for higher profit margins.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told a petroleum conference in December the administration wants companies to drill more.

“We’re happy to see the administration do whatever they need to do to be effective in trying to end this invasion,” said Chesapeake CEO Nick Dell’Osso. He said Chesapeake has had some “limited or light conversations with politicians in general” as oil prices have spiked, but added “we think there needs to be a lot more.”