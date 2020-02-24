CF Energy Business Update

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp., (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the ”PRC”) is pleased to announce the following:



The Haitang Bay Smart Energy Project

The project has received the land rezoning approval for construction from the Sanya City government for its “B” energy station, the first cooling station. The proper public notice for the transfer of the use right of the above-mentioned land for the “B” energy station has been made via government recognized media in the City and the project will be granted the land use right certification thirty (30) days following the date of the public notice.

“It is exciting news during the doom time of the COVID-19 outbreak. The management is making every effort to catch up with the construction schedule which has been delayed by one month due to the COVID-19”, Ann Lin, Chair and CEO of the Company said. “We would like to offer our thanks to the continuing support of our partner, the EDF Group. We remain confident in building this project into a world class project and delivering in the best interests of our shareholders.”

Operational Update

Except for the Sanya natural gas distribution operation, all subsidiaries of the Company including the Haitang Bay Smart Energy Project have resumed normal operations. The Company’s management expects that the Sanya natural gas distribution subsidiary daily operating activities will be back to normal in early March as the published number of COVID-19 cases in Sanya City has stabilized in the last ten days.

The Haitang Bay Smart Energy Project, which combines the use of multiple clean energy sources, including solar, hydro, electricity, and natural gas (CCHP/Co-Gen), is to supply cooling, heating, as well as hot water to the hotels, shopping centers, and households in the Haitang Bay area of Sanya City, the Hainan Province, the PRC. This project is conducted through EDF CF, established between CF Energy and the French EDF Group with a 30-year concession right agreement which gives EDF CF the exclusive right to build, own and operate four energy processing stations in Haitang Bay. The project is considered as a leading integrated smart energy program in the PRC’s energy market. Various advanced technologies have been applied throughout its entire pre-evaluation, construction designs and operational plans.

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSXV for the 2018 year.

About EDF Group

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.1 million customers, of which 26.2 million in France. The Group generated consolidated sales of EUR71 billion in 2016. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

