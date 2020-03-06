CGG:Announces its 2019 Fourth Quarter Results

Q4 2019: 18% segment operating income margin and $26m net income
Strong Operational Performance & High Cash Generation in 2019
2020: Reinforcing our leadership position
Well on-track for our 2021 financial targets
PARIS, France –March 6 2020 – CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864), world leader in Geoscience, announced today its 2019 fourth quarter and Full-Year unaudited results.
Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:
“During 2019, while delivering a strong financial performance, we achieved several key milestones on our strategic path to becoming a People, Data, Technology company. For 2020, we plan to grow our investments to further increase our technology differentiation and build the foundation forour future sustainable growth, however we will adapt our plans to market conditions. Moving forward, we expect to continue generating significant cash. I am confident that with our new technology-driven business model, we are on track to achieving our 2021 strategic and financial targets.”
Q4 2019: Results in line with expectations
IFRS figures: revenue at $426m, OPINC at $74m, net income at $26m
Segment Revenue at $396m, down 9% year-on-year
Geoscience: stable activity supported by high-end projects
Multi-client: solid level of after-sales despite a very high Q3 2019
Equipment: 15% year-on-year growth driven by robust sales on land equipment deliveries
Segment EBITDAs at $206m, down 12% year-on-year , a high 52% margin driven by solid profitability of all businesses
Segment Operating Income at $72m, including $(33)m impairment of the multi-client library, a high 18% operating income margin
Net Income from new profile at $63m
Net Cash Flow of $6m
Full Year 2019: Strong Revenue and EBITDA growth year-on- year
IFRS figures: revenue at $1,356m, OPINC at $244m, net loss at $(61)m
Segment Revenue at $1,400m, up 14% year-on-year
Segment EBITDAs at $721m, up 30% year-on-year, a 51% margin
Segment Operating Income at $247m, up 74% year-on-year, a 18% margin
Net Income from new profile at $126m
High Cash Generation with Strong Financial Position at year-end 2019
FY 2019 new profile segmentFree Cash Flow of $434m, before cost of debt and including a positive change in working capital and provisions of $58m
FY 2019 Net Cash Flow of $186m after multi-client cash capex at $(186)m with cash prefunding rate of 118% and Industrial and R&D capex at $(75)m
Net debt of $584m before IFRS 16 at the end of December, cash liquidity of $610m
Leverage ratioNet Debt/ EBITDAs at 0.9x (before IFRS 16)
2020 Guidance: Increased Investment to Reinforce Leadership Position
Mid-single digit Segment Revenue growth compared to 2019, excluding one-off transfer fees of $50m, assuming limited impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We continue to monitor the situation and potential impact on our business as our clients might re-evaluate their plans in the context of oil price volatility
EBITDAs margin stable at around 50% compared to 2019, excluding positive impact of one-off transfer fees
OPINC margin stable at around 15% compared to 2019, excluding positive impact of one-off transfer fees and including higher multi-client amortization of around $350m
Investments of $365-400m, a $100-125m$ increase year-on-year
Multi-client cash capex at $275-300m with cash prefunding rate above 75%, sustained by a solid pipeline of well-prefunded multi-clients programs
Industrial and R&D capex at $90-100m
Solid cash generation, with segment Free Cash Flow in the range of $175-200m, including $100-125m increase in investments and negative change in working capital of c. $(80)m reflecting return to usual seasonality profile with strong Q4 multi-client and equipment sales
Positive Net Cash Flow including $(70)m Plan 2021 cash costs and cash costs of debt
Post closing events:
Marine acquisition exit: on January 8 2020, CGG announced that it has completed exit from marine acquisition business by closing its strategic partnership transaction for marine seismic acquisition with Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (Shearwater).
Land acquisition wind down: on February 18 2020, CGG announced that it has fully withdrawn from the land seismic data acquisition business after completing its last land seismic acquisition contract in Tunisia.
Multi-Physics acquisition: Memorandum of Understanding signed early February.
Key IFRS Figures - Fourth Quarter 2019
In million $
Fourth Quarter 2018
Fourth Quarter 2019
Group revenue
370.2
425.8
Operating income
(282.4)
74.3
Equity from investments
(0.3)
-
Net cost of financial debt
(30.6)
(33.4)
Other financial income (loss)
(7.8)
2.1
Income taxes
19.1
20.1
Net income / (loss) from continuing operations
(302.0)
63.1
Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations
(488.0)
(37.2)
Group net income / (loss)
(790.0)
25.9
Operating Cash Flow
136.2
179.0
Free Cash Flow
47.6
108.0
Net debt
732.6
715.5
Net debt before IFRS 16
732.6
583.8
Capital employed
2,406.8
2,322.9
Key Segment Figures - Fourth Quarter 2019
In million $
Fourth Quarter 2018
Fourth Quarter 2019
Segment revenue
437.6
396.1
Segment EBITDAs
234.8
205.6
Group EBITDAs margin
53.7%
51.9%
Segment operating income
9.7
72.4
Opinc margin
2.2%
18.3%
Non-recurring charges (NRC)
(269.0)
-
IFRS 15 adjustment
(23.1)
1.9
IFRS operating income
(282.4)
74.3
Segment Operating Cash Flow
140.3
179.0
Segment Free Cash Flow
84.5
108.0
Key IFRS Figures – Full Year 2019
In million $
Full Year 2018
Full Year 2019
Group revenue
1,193.5
1,355.9
Operating income
(179.7)
243.5
Equity from investments
(1.2)
(0.1)
Net cost of financial debt
(127.4)
(131.7)
Other financial income (loss)
819.9
5.6
Income taxes
(7.4)
8.9
Net income / (loss) from continuing operations
504.2
126.2
Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations
(600.0)
(187.7)
Group net income / (loss)
(95.8)
(61.5)
Operating Cash Flow
365.3
751.4
Free Cash Flow
(4.3)
433.7
Net debt
732.6
715.5
Net debt before IFRS 16
732.6
583.8
Capital employed
2,406.8
2,322.9
Key Segment Figures - Full Year 2019
In million $
Full Year 2018
Full Year 2019
Segment revenue
1,227.4
1,400.5
Segment EBITDAs
556.0
720.8
Group EBITDAs margin
45.3%
51.5%
Segment operating income
142.3
247.3
Opinc margin
11.6%
17.7%
Non-recurring charges (NRC)
(287.8)
-
IFRS 15 adjustment
(34.2)
(3.8)
IFRS operating income
(179.7)
243.5
Segment Operating Cash Flow
430.2
751.4
Segment Free Cash Flow
128.1
433.7
Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - Fourth Quarter 2019
Q4 2019 P&L items
In million $
Segment figures
IFRS 15 adjustments
IFRS figures
Total Revenue
396.1
29.7
425.8
Operating Income
72.4
1.9
74.3
Q4 2019 Cash Flow Statement items
In million $
Segment figures
IFRS 15 adjustments
IFRS figures
EBITDAs
205.6
29.7
235.3
Change in Working Capital & Provisions
(17.4)
(29.7)
(47.1)
Cash Flow from Operations
179.0
-
179.0
Multi-Client Data Library NBV In million $
Segment figures
IFRS 15 adjustments
IFRS figures
Opening Balance Sheet – Oct. 1st
434.1
181.3
615.4
Closing Balance Sheet – Dec. 31st 2019
375.8
155.2
531.0
Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - Year to date 2019
Full Year 2019 P&L items
In million $
Segment figures
IFRS 15 adjustments
IFRS figures
Total Revenue
1,400.5
(44.6)
1,355.9
Operating Income
247.3
(3.8)
243.5
Full Year 2019 Cash Flow Statement
In million $
Segment figures
IFRS 15 adjustments
IFRS figures
EBITDAs
720.8
(44.6)
676.2
Change in Working Capital & Provisions
58.5
44.6
103.1
Cash Flow from Operations
751.4
-
751.4
Multi-Client Data Library NBV In million $
Segment figures
IFRS 15 adjustments
IFRS figures
Opening Balance Sheet – Jan. 1st 2019
518.6
114.7
633.3
Closing Balance Sheet – Dec. 31st 2019
375.8
155.2
531.0
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results by Operating Segment and before non-recurring charges
Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR)
GGR
In million $
Fourth Quarter 2018
Fourth Quarter 2019
Variation year-on-year
Segment revenue
332.8
274.7
(17)%
Geoscience (SIR)
109.2
105.9
(3)%
Multi-Client
223.6
168.8
(25)%
Prefunding
106.8
62.2
(42)%
After-Sales
116.8
106.6
(9)%
Segment EBITDAs
230.8
189.1
(18)%
Margin
69.4%
68.8%
-60 bps
Segment operating income
14.5
63.5
-
Margin
4.4%
23.1%
-
Equity from investments
(0.3)
0.0
112%
Capital employed (in billion $)
2.0
1.9
(5)%
Other key metrics
Multi-Client cash capex ($m)
(39.7)
(32.5)
(18)%
Multi-Client cash prefunding rate (%)
268%
191%
-
GGR segment revenue was $275 million, down 17% year-on-year.
Geoscience total production (external revenue + internal production dedicated to the processing of CGG multi-clients programs) was $137 million, quasi-stable year-on-year.
Geoscience external revenue was $106 million, quasi-stable year-on-year.
In 2019, the external order intake was up 23% year-on-year at $427 million and external backlog was $287 million at year-end, up 10% sequentially and 20% year-on-year. Demand for high-end OBN projects continues to remain strong. In 2019, the Geoscience division expanded its position in the Middle East, particularly in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait.
Multi-Client revenue was $169 million this quarter, down 25% year-on-year due to lower prefunding revenue this quarter.
Prefunding revenue of our Multi-client projects reached $62 million this quarter, down 42% from $107 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Multi-Client cash capex was at $(32) million this quarter with a 191% prefunding rate. Our Multi-client programs this quarter were driven by offshore project in Brazil and onshore projects in the US Lower 48.
After-sales were $107 million this quarter, down 9% year-on-year, driven by solid demand for our data.
The net book value of the multi-client library was impaired at year-end 2019 by $(33) million mainly due to change in government regulations in Ireland and Africa. The amortization rate for the full year 2019 was 61% vs. 69% in 2018.
The segment library Net Book Value was $376 million ($531 million after IFRS 15 adjustments) at the end of December 2019, split about 90% offshore and 10% onshore.
GGR segment EBITDAs was $189 million, down 18% year-on-year, a high 69% margin driven by favorable Multi-client revenue mix and solid Geoscience profitability.
GGR segment operating income was $64 million, up year-on-year, a 23% margin, including $(33) million impairment of the multi-client library.
GGR capital employed was $1.9 billion at the end of December 2019.
Equipment
Equipment
In million $
Fourth Quarter 2018
Fourth Quarter 2019
Variation year-on-year
Segment revenue
107.8
123.5
15%
Land
80
87
9%
Marine
16
23
41%
Downhole gauges
9
9
(3)%
Non Oil & Gas
3
4
74%
Segment EBITDAs
18.3
23.0
26%
Margin
17.0%
18.6%
+160 bps
Segment operating income
10.1
15.8
57%
Margin
9.4%
12.8%
+340 bps
Capital employed (in billion $)
0.5
0.5
-
Equipment segment revenue was $124 million up 15% year-on-year. External sales were $121 million, a 16% increase year-on-year. Land equipment sales represented around 70% of total sales, driven in particular by channels deliveries in the Middle East, Russia and North Africa, and Marine equipment sales represented 19% of total sales.
Equipment segment EBITDAs was $23million, up 26% year-on-year, a margin of 19%, driven by strong volumes.
Equipment segment operating income was $16 million, up 57%, a margin of 13%.
Equipment capital employed was $0.5 billion at the end of December 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Consolidated Income Statements
In million $
Fourth Quarter 2018
Fourth Quarter 2019
Variation year-on-year
Exchange rate euro/dollar
1.14
1.12
(2)%
Segment revenue
437.6
396.1
(9)%
GGR
332.8
274.7
(17)%
Equipment
107.8
123.5
15%
Eliminations
(3.0)
(2.1)
29%
Gross margin
56.1
109.4
95%
Segment EBITDAs
234.8
205.6
(12)%
GGR
230.8
189.1
(18)%
Equipment
18.3
23.0
26%
Corporate
(12.7)
(6.4)
49%
Eliminations
(1.6)
-
-
Segment operating income
9.7
72.4
646%
GGR
14.5
63.5
338%
Equipment
10.1
15.8
57%
Corporate
(12.7)
(6.9)
46%
Eliminations
(2.2)
(0.1)
95%
NRC
(269.0)
-
-
IFRS 15 adjustment
(23.1)
1.9
-
IFRS operating income
(282.4)
74.3
-
Equity from investments
(0.3)
-
-
Net cost of financial debt
(30.6)
(33.4)
(9)%
Other financial income (loss)
(7.8)
2.1
127%
Income taxes
19.1
20.1
5%
Net income / (loss) from continuing operations
(302.0)
63.1
-
Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations
(488.0)
(37.2)
92%
IFRS net income / (loss)
(790.0)
25.9
-
Shareholder's net income / (loss)
(791.0)
25.1
-
Basic Earnings per share in $
(1.11)
0.04
-
Basic Earnings per share in €
(0.93)
0.03
-
Segment revenuewas $396 million, down 9% year-on-year and up 4% sequentially. The respective contributions from the Group’s businesses were 27% from Geoscience, 42% from Multi-Client (69% from the GGR segment) and 31% from Equipment.
Segment EBITDAs was $206million, down 12% year-on-year, a 52% margin.
Segment operating income was $72 million, significantly up year-on-year, a high 18% margin, including $(33) million impairment of our multi-client library mainly due to change in government regulations in Ireland and Africa and $(7) million impact from the new multi-client amortization policy.
IFRS 15 adjustment at operating income level was $2 million and IFRS operating income, after IFRS 15 adjustment, was $74 million.
Cost of financial debt was $(33) million. The total amount of interest paid during the quarter was $(33) million.
Income taxes were $20 million mainly due to positive impact in deferred taxation in France and US.
Net income from continuing operations was $63 million.
Discontinued operations
Correspond to the former Contractual Data Acquisition and Non-Operated Resources segments. Main aggregates are as follows:
-Segment revenuewas $31 million this quarter.
-Net loss from discontinued operationswas $(37) million.
-Net cash flow from discontinued operationswas $3 million.
-CGG 2021 cash costswere $(72) million
Group net income was $26 million.
After minority interests, Group net income attributable to CGGshareholders was $25 million / €22 million.
Cash Flow
Cash Flow items
In million $
Fourth Quarter 2018
Fourth Quarter 2019
Variation year-on-year
Segment Operating Cash Flow
140.3
179.0
28%
Capex
(57.9)
(55.5)
(4)%
Industrial
(8.2)
(14.8)
80%
R&D
(10.0)
(8.2)
18%
Multi-Client (Cash)
(39.7)
(32.5)
(18)%
Marine MC
(33.5)
(21.4)
(36)%
Land MC
(6.2)
(11.1)
79%
Proceeds from disposals of assets
3.7
0.3
(92)%
Lease repayments
(1.4)
(15.8)
N/A
Segment Free Cash Flow
84.5
108.0
28%
Paid cost of debt
(34.4)
(33.0)
(4)%
Cash NRC / Plan 2021
(4.1)
(71.6)
N/A
Net cash flow from discontinued operations
(26.6)
3.0
-
Net Cash Flow
19.6
6.4
(67)%
Other financing cash flow
(0.2)
(0.5)
150%
Forex and other
2.5
9.0
268%
Net increase/(decrease) in cash
21.9
14.9
(32)%
Segment Operating Cash Flow was $179 million compared to $140 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Capexwas $(56) million, down 4% year-on-year:
Industrial capex was $(15) million, up 80% year-on-year,
Research & Development capex was $(8) million,
Multi-client cash capex was $(33) million, down 18% year-on-year.
Segment Free Cash Flow, including lease repayments of $(16) million, was $108 million, compared to $85 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.
After cash cost of debt of $(33) million, CGG 2021 Plan cash costs of $(72) million and Net cash flow from discontinued operations of $3 million,GroupNet Cash Flowwas $6 million.
Full Year 2019 Financial Results
Consolidated Income Statements
In million $
Full Year 2018
Full Year 2019
Variation year-on-year
Exchange rate euro/dollar
1.18
1.12
(5)%
Segment revenue
1,227.4
1,400.5
14%
GGR
913.4
959.9
5%
Equipment
350.8
452.1
29%
Eliminations
(36.8)
(11.5)
69%
Gross margin
298.1
393.4
32%
Segment EBITDAs
556.0
720.8
30%
GGR
557.8
652.1
17%
Equipment
42.1
96.6
129%
Corporate
(39.1)
(27.9)
(29)%
Eliminations
(4.8)
-
-
Segment operating income
142.3
247.3
74%
GGR
175.8
211.2
20%
Equipment
11.7
66.7
470%
Corporate
(39.1)
(30.3)
23%
Eliminations
(6.1)
(0.3)
(95)%
NRC
(287.8)
-
-
IFRS 15 adjustment
(34.2)
(3.8)
(89)%
IFRS operating income
(179.7)
243.5
(236)%
Equity from investments
(1.2)
(0.1)
92%
Net cost of financial debt
(127.4)
(131.7)
3%
Other financial income (loss)
819.9
5.6
-
Income taxes
(7.4)
8.9
-
Net income / (loss) from continuing operations
504.2
126.2
(75)%
Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations
(600.0)
(187.7)
69%
IFRS net income / (loss)
(95.8)
(61.5)
36%
Shareholder's net income / (loss)
(101.6)
(69.1)
(32)%
Basic Earnings per share in $
(0.17)
(0.10)
-
Basic Earnings per share in €
(0.14)
(0.09)
-
Segment revenue was $1,400 million, up 14% year-on-year. The respective contributions from the Group’s businesses were 28% from Geoscience, 41% from Multi-Client (69% from the GGR segment) and 31% from Equipment.
GGR segment revenue was $960 million, up 5% year-on-year
Geoscience total production (external revenue + internal production dedicated to the processing of CGG multi-clients programs) was $522 million, stable year-on-year.
Geoscience revenue was $385 million, down 3% year-on-year mainly due to project delays and increased focus on more profitable businesses and projects.
Multi-Client sales reached $575 million, up 11% year-on-year. Prefunding revenue was $218 million, up 1% year-on-year despite a 17% decrease in multi-client capex. Multi-Client cash capex was $(186) million, down 17% year-on-year due to program delays. Cash prefunding rate was 118% well above the 97% rate over the same period last year.
After-sales were $356 million, up 18% year-on-year, including one off transfer fees in Q3 2019.
Equipment revenue was $452 million, up 29% year-on-year. ExternalEquipment saleswere strong at $441 million, up 40% year-on-year due to higher land equipment volumes with more 508XT systems delivered.
Segment EBITDAs was $721 million, up 30% year-on-year, a high 51% margin. GGR EBITDA margin was at 68% and Equipment EBITDA margin at 21%
Segment operating income was $247 million, up 74% year-on-year, a 18% margin. It includes $(86) million impact from the new multi-client amortization policy.
IFRS 15 adjustment at operating income level was $(4) million andIFRS operating income, after IFRS 15 adjustment, was $244 million.
Cost of financial debt was $(132) million. The total amount of interest paid during the first Full Year of 2019 was $(80.5) million. Income taxes were at $9 million.
Net income from continuing operations was $126 million.
Discontinued operations
Correspond to the former Contractual Data Acquisition and Non-Operated Resources segments. Main aggregates are as follows:
-Net loss from discontinued operationswas $(188) million.
-NetCash flow from discontinued operations was $(32) million.
-CGG 2021 cash costswere $(136) million.
Group net loss was $(61) million.
After minority interests,Group net loss attributable to CGGshareholders was $(69) million / €(62) million.
Cash Flow
Cash Flow items
In million $
Full Year 2018
Full Year 2019
Variation year-on-year
Segment Operating Cash Flow
430.2
751.4
75%
Capex
(300.8)
(261.0)
13%
Industrial
(44.9)
(42.9)
4%
R&D
(33.1)
(32.4)
2%
Multi-Client (Cash)
(222.8)
(185.7)
(17)%
Marine MC
(188.7)
(152.6)
(19)%
Land MC
(34.1)
(33.1)
(3)%
Proceeds from disposals of assets
4.4
0.2
(95)%
Lease repayments
(5.7)
(56.9)
-
Segment Free Cash Flow
128.1
433.7
239%
Paid cost of debt
(73.2)
(80.5)
10%
Cash NRC / Plan 2021
(64.9)
(135.6)
109%
Net cash flow from discontinued operations
(119.3)
(32.0)
73%
Net cash flow
(129.3)
185.6
-
Other financing cash flow
269.7
(0.4)
-
Forex and other
(21.7)
(8.8)
60%
Net increase/(decrease) in cash
118.7
176.4
49%
Segment Operating Cash Flow was $751 million compared to $430 million in 2018, a very strong increase due to a very favorable $58 million change in working capital and provisions.
Capexwas $(261) million, down 13% year-on-year:
Industrial capex was $(43) million, down 4% year-on-year,
Research & Development capex was $(32) million,
Multi-client cash capex was $(186) million, down 17% year-on-year.
Segment Free Cash Flow, including lease repayments of $(57) million, was $434 million compared to $128 million for the Full Year of 2018.
After cash cost of debt of $(81) million, CGG 2021 Plan cash costs of $(136) million and Net cash flow from discontinued operations of $(32) million,GroupNet Cash Flow was $186 million, compared to $(129) million in 2018.
Balance Sheet
At the end of December 2019,Group gross debtbefore IFRS 16 was $1,194 million and net debt was $584 million.Group gross debtafter IFRS 16was $1,326 million andnet debtwas $716 million.
Group’s liquidity amounted to $610 million at the end of December 2019. Net debt to EBITDAs ratio at the end of December was 0.9x (excluding IFRS 16 impact).
About CGG
CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Year
Amounts in millions of US$, except per share data or unless indicated
2019
2018
Operating revenues
1,355.9
1,193.5
Other income from ordinary activities
0.7
1.4
Total income from ordinary activities
1,356.6
1,194.9
Cost of operations
(967.0)
(931.0)
Gross profit
389.6
263.9
Research and development expenses, net
(23.6)
(30.5)
Marketing and selling expenses
(47.0)
(45.9)
General and administrative expenses
(66.2)
(81.1)
Other revenues (expenses), net
(9.3)
(286.1)
Operating income
243.5
(179.7)
Expenses related to financial debt
(135.2)
(129.7)
Income provided by cash and cash equivalents
3.5
2.3
Cost of financial debt, net
(131.7)
(127.4)
Other financial income (loss)
5.6
819.9
Income (loss) of consolidated companies before income taxes
117.4
512.8
Income taxes
8.9
(7.4)
Net income (loss) from consolidated companies
126.3
505.4
Share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under equity method
(0.1)
(1.2)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
126.2
504.2
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
(187.7)
(600.0)
Net income (loss)
(61.5)
(95.8)
Attributable to :
Owners of CGG S.A
$
(69.1)
(101.6)
Non-controlling interests
$
7.6
5.8
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
709,950,455
608,438,241
Dilutive weighted average number of shares outstanding adjusted when dilutive
711,922,761
617,593,353
Net income (loss) per share
Basic
$
(0.10)
(0.17)
Diluted
$
(0.10)
(0.17)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share
Basic
$
0.17
0.82
Diluted
$
0.17
0.81
___________________
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
three months ended December 31,
Amounts in millions of US$, except per share data or unless indicated
2019
2018
Operating revenues
425.8
370.2
Other income from ordinary activities
0.2
0.3
Total income from ordinary activities
426.0
370.5
Cost of operations
(314.7)
(337.5)
Gross profit
111.3
33.0
Research and development expenses, net
(5.7)
(16.1)
Marketing and selling expenses
(12.7)
(13.1)
General and administrative expenses
(12.2)
(19.1)
Other revenues (expenses), net
(6.4)
(267.1)
Operating income
74.3
(282.4)
Expenses related to financial debt
(34.4)
(31.0)
Income provided by cash and cash equivalents
1.0
0.4
Cost of financial debt, net
(33.4)
(30.6)
Other financial income (loss)
2.1
(7.8)
Income (loss) of consolidated companies before income taxes
43.0
(320.8)
Income taxes
20.1
19.1
Net income (loss) from consolidated companies
63.1
(301.7)
Share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under equity method
-
(0.3)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
63.1
(302.0)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
(37.2)
(488.0)
Net income (loss)
25.9
(790.0)
Attributable to :
Owners of CGG S.A
$
25.1
(791.0)
Non-controlling interests
$
0.8
1.0
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
709,953,655
709,944,367
Dilutive weighted average number of shares outstanding adjusted when dilutive
713,246,374
709,944,367
Net income (loss) per share
Basic
$
0.04
(1.11)
Diluted
$
0.04
(1.11)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share
Basic
$
0.09
(0.42)
Diluted
$
0.09
(0.42)
___________________
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Amounts in millions of US$, unless indicated
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
610.5
434.1
Trade accounts and notes receivable, net
436.0
520.2
Inventories and work-in-progress, net
200.1
204.8
Income tax assets
84.9
72.1
Other current assets, net
116.7
99.1
Assets held for sale, net
316.6
195.5
Total current assets
1,764.8
1,525.8
Deferred tax assets
19.7
22.6
Investments and other financial assets, net
27.4
31.1
Investments in companies under equity method
3.0
0.1
Property, plant and equipment, net
300.0
189.2
Intangible assets, net
690.8
898.9
Goodwill, net
1,206.9
1,229.0
Total non-current assets
2,247.8
2,370.9
TOTAL ASSETS
4,012.6
3,896.7
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Bank overdrafts
—
—
Current portion of financial debt
59.4
17.8
Trade accounts and notes payables
117.4
126.4
Accrued payroll costs
156.6
135.8
Income taxes payable
59.3
49.6
Advance billings to customers
36.9
35.7
Provisions — current portion
50.0
172.4
Other current liabilities
327.3
250.9
Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale
259.2
131.7
Total current liabilities
1,066.1
920.3
Deferred tax liabilities
10.4
44.4
Provisions — non-current portion
58.1
95.9
Financial debt
1,266.6
1,148.9
Other non-current liabilities
4.0
13.1
Total non-current liabilities
1,339.1
1,302.3
Common stock: 1,181,522,927 shares authorized and 709,956,358 shares with a €0.01 nominal value outstanding at December 31, 2019
8.7
8.7
Additional paid-in capital
3,184.7
3,184.6
Retained earnings
(1,531.1)
(1,457.8)
Other Reserves
(23.5)
(27.9)
Treasury shares
(20.1)
(20.1)
Cumulative income and expense recognized directly in equity
(0.7)
(0.9)
Cumulative translation adjustment
(56.3)
(55.1)
Equity attributable to owners of CGG S.A.
1,561.7
1,631.5
Non-controlling interests
45.7
42.6
Total equity
1,607.4
1,674.1
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
4,012.6
3,896.7
___________________
Closing rates were US$1.1233 per €1.00 and US$1.1450 per €1.00 for December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Year,
Amounts in millions of US$
2019
2018
OPERATING
Net income (loss)
(61.5)
(95.8)
Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
187.7
600.0
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
126.2
504.2
Depreciation and amortization
138.2
117.9
Multi-client surveys depreciation and amortization
308.0
552.3
Depreciation and amortization capitalized in multi-client surveys
(18.8)
(18.8)
Variance on provisions
(10.5)
(18.2)
Stock based compensation expenses
5.3
2.5
Net (gain) loss on disposal of fixed and financial assets
1.0
(1.5)
Equity (income) loss of investees
0.1
1.2
Dividends received from investments in companies under equity method
—
—
Other non-cash items
(4.3)
(823.3)
Net cash-flow including net cost of financial debt and income tax
545.2
316.3
Less net cost of financial debt
131.7
127.4
Less income tax expense
(8.9)
7.4
Net cash-flow excluding net cost of financial debt and income tax
668.0
451.1
Income tax paid
(30.2)
(17.0)
Net cash-flow before changes in working capital
637.8
434.1
Change in working capital
113.6
(68.8)
- change in trade accounts and notes receivable
150.0
(75.5)
- change in inventories and work-in-progress
(3.7)
33.3
- change in other current assets
(33.7)
4.3
- change in trade accounts and notes payable
7.7
(4.9)
- change in other current liabilities
(6.7)
(26.0)
Net cash-flow provided by operating activities
751.4
365.3
INVESTING
Total capital expenditures (including variation of fixed assets suppliers, excluding multi-client surveys)
(75.3)
(78.0)
Investment in multi-client surveys, net cash
(185.7)
(222.8)
Proceeds from disposals of tangible and intangible assets
0.1
4.4
Total net proceeds from financial assets
0.1
—
Acquisition of investments, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired
—
—
Variation in loans granted
—
(0.4)
Variation in subsidies for capital expenditures
—
(0.2)
Variation in other non-current financial assets
(0.7)
(3.8)
Net cash-flow used in investing activities
(261.5)
(300.8)
FINANCING
Repayment of long-term debt
(0.4)
(195.9)
Total issuance of long-term debt
—
336.5
Lease repayments (1)
(56.9)
(5.7)
Change in short-term loans
—
(0.2)
Financial expenses paid
(80.5)
(73.2)
Net proceeds from capital increase:
— from shareholders
—
129.3
— from non-controlling interests of integrated companies
—
—
Dividends paid and share capital reimbursements:
— to shareholders
—
—
— to non-controlling interests of integrated companies
(3.8)
—
Acquisition/disposal from treasury shares
—
—
Net cash-flow provided by (used in) financing activities
(141.6)
190.8
Effects of exchange rates on cash
(4.3)
(17.3)
Impact of changes in consolidation scope
—
—
Net cash flows incurred by Discontinued Operations
(167.6)
(119.3)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
176.4
118.7
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
434.1
315.4
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
610.5
434.1
UNAUDITED ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT
December 31, 2019
In millions of US$, except for assets and capital employed in billions of US$
GGR
Equipment
Eliminations and other
Segment figures
IFRS 15 adjustments
Transformation Plan / Financial restructuring
Consolidated Total / As reported
Revenues from unaffiliated customers
959.9
440.6
–
1,400.5
(44.6)
–
1,355.9
Inter-segment revenues (1)
–
11.5
(11.5)
–
–
–
–
Operating revenues
959.9
452.1
(11.5)
1,400.5
(44.6)
–
1,355.9
Depreciation and amortization (excluding multi-client surveys)
(108.1)
(29.4)
(0.7)
(138.2)
(138.2)
Depreciation and amortization of multi-client surveys
(348.8)
(348.8)
40.8
–
(308.0)
Operating income (2)
211.2
66.7
(30.6)
247.3
(3.8)
–
243.5
EBITDAS
652.1
96.6
(27.9)
720.8
(44.6)
–
676.2
Share of income in companies accounted for under equity method
(0.1)
-
-
(0.1)
(0.1)
Earnings Before Interest and Tax (2)
211.1
66.7
(30.6)
247.2
(3.8)
–
243.4
Capital expenditures (excluding multi-client surveys) (3)
49.1
25.0
1.2
75.3
75.3
Investments in multi-client surveys, net cash
185.7
185.7
185.7
Capital employed (4)
1.9
0.5
(0.1)
2.3
–
–
2.3
Total identifiable assets (4)
2.5
0.6
0.3
3.4
–
–
3.4
(1) Sale of equipment to the Contractual Data Acquisition segment, which is classified as, discontinued operation.
(2) “Eliminations and other” included US$(30.3) million of general corporate expenses and US$ (0.3) million of intra-group margin.
(3) Capital expenditures included capitalized development costs of US$(18.8) million for the year ended December 31, 2019. “Eliminations and other” corresponded to the variance of suppliers of assets for the year ended December 31, 2019.
(4) Capital employed and identifiable assets related to discontinued operations are included under the column “Eliminations and other”.
December 31, 2018
In millions of US$, except for assets and capital employed in billions of US$
GGR
Equipment
Eliminations and other
Segment figures
IFRS 15 adjustments
Transformation Plan / Financial restructuring
Consolidated Total / IFRS figures
Revenues from unaffiliated customers
913.4
314.0
–
1,227.4
(33.9)
–
1,193.5
Inter-segment revenues (1)
–
36.8
(36.8)
–
–
–
–
Operating revenues
913.4
350.8
(36.8)
1,227.4
(33.9)
–
1,193.5
Depreciation and amortization (excluding multi-client surveys)
(73.6)
(30.1)
(0.3)
(104.0)
–
(13.9)
(117.9)
Depreciation and amortization of multi-client surveys
(326.0)
–
–
(326.0)
(0.3)
(226.0)
(552.3)
Operating income (2)
175.8
11.7
(45.2)
142.3
(34.2)
(287.8)
(179.7)
EBITDAS
557.8
42.1
(43.9)
556.0
(33.9)
(47.9)
474.2
Share of income in companies accounted for under equity method
(1.2)
–
–
(1.2)
–
(1.2)
Earnings Before Interest and Tax (2)
174.6
11.7
(45.2)
141.1
(34.2)
(287.8)
(180.9)
Capital expenditures (excluding multi-client surveys) (3)
54.4
24.8
(1.2)
78.0
-
-
78.0
Investments in multi-client surveys, net cash
222.8
–
–
222.8
–
–
222.8
Capital employed (4)
2.0
0.5
(0.1)
2.4
–
–
2.4
Total identifiable assets (4)
2.3
0.6
0.5
3.4
–
–
3.4
(1) Sale of equipment to the Contractual Data Acquisition segment which is classified as discontinued operations
(2) For the year ended December 31, 2018, “non-recurring charges” included US$(226.0) million impairment of multi-client surveys, US$(30.1) million inventory write-off in Equipment division, and US$(13.9) million relating to other tangible and intangible assets impairment For the year ended December 31, 2018, “eliminations and other” included US$(39.1) million of general corporate expenses and US$(5.0) million of intra-group margin.
(3) Capital expenditures included capitalized development costs of US$(33.1) million for the year ended December 31, 2018. “Eliminations and other” corresponded to the variance of suppliers of assets for the year ended December 31, 2018.
(4) Capital employed and identifiable assets related to discontinued operations areincluded under the column “Eliminations and other”.
UNAUDITED ANALYSIS BY SEGMENT
Three months ended December 31, 2019
In millions of US$
GGR
Equipment
Eliminations and other
Segment figures
IFRS 15 adjustments
Transformation Plan / Financial restructuring
Consolidated Total / IFRS figures
Revenues from unaffiliated customers
274.7
121.3
–
396.1
29.7
–
425.8
Inter-segment revenues (1)
–
2.1
(2.1)
–
–
–
–
Operating revenues
274.7
123.5
(2.1)
396.1
29.7
–
425.8
Depreciation and amortization (excluding multi-client surveys)
(33.1)
(6.9)
(0.1)
(40.2)
–
–
(40.2)
Depreciation and amortization of multi-client surveys
(104.6)
–
–
(104.6)
(27.8)
–
(132.4)
Operating income (2)
63.5
15.8
(7.0)
72.4
1.9
–
74.3
EBITDAS
189.1
23.0
(6.4)
205.6
29.7
–
235.3
Share of income in companies accounted for under equity method
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Earnings Before Interest and Tax (2)
63.5
15.8
(7.0)
72.4
1.9
–
74.3
Capital expenditures (excluding multi-client surveys) (3)