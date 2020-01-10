Chad Oil Gas Market Trends, Infrastructure, Companies, Outlook & Opportunities to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Chad Oil Gas Market Trends, Infrastructure, Companies, Outlook and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chad oil and gas market is undergoing a rapid transformation over the recent past. The country offers a strong growth outlook with significant new investment opportunities in the medium to long term future. In particular, domestic and foreign companies planning to expand their operations in the Chad midstream and downstream oil and gas industry will witness new opportunities.

Amidst the series of latest market developments, the analyst - a leading oil and gas research and consulting company published a comprehensive guide for strategy formulation and business development decision-makers interested in Chad oil and gas.

The Chad oil and gas industry research includes comprehensive data and analysis on the country's oil and gas trends, oil and gas projects, planned investments, competition and market developments to 2025. The study presents short term and long term trends shaping the future of Chad oil and gas markets. The report also presents reliable forecasts for the production and consumption of Chad crude oil, natural gas, motor gasoline, diesel, Fuel oil, LPG along with Primary energy demand, economic growth, and population. Further, the plant-by-plant capacity outlook of refining (CDU, coking, FCC, HCC), oil and chemicals storage terminals, LNG liquefaction terminals/regasification terminals are provided to 2023.

The analytical report details all major operational, planned and proposed oil and gas projects in Chad. In addition, investment opportunities in the country's oil and gas sector are detailed. The study evaluates the country's energy infrastructure, market conditions, investment potential and competitive landscape of oil and gas upstream, LNG, storage, and downstream refining markets.

To assess the real prospects and restraints of expanding or operating in the Chad oil and gas market are identified through detailed SWOT Analysis. Further, the country's oil and gas market is benchmarked against its peer markets in the region. It also highlights Chad's market potential and project feasibility. In-depth data on exploration blocks, refineries, storage and LNG terminals along with required capital investments (CAPEX), current status, planned commencement dates, companies and organizations involved in planned projects are detailed.

The report scope includes:

The outlook of Supply and Demand of Oil, Gas, LPG, Gasoline, Fuel Oil, Diesel, LNG, Primary Energy Demand, GDP, and Population to 2028

The outlook of project wise, company wise and country wise capacity of Refining (CDU, Coking, Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Hydrocracking), LNG (Liquefaction, Regasification), Storage to 2023

Analysis across Chad oil and gas value chain- oil and gas fields, blocks, oil, products, chemicals storage, underground gas storage, refineries, LNG, and others

Strategic analysis review comprising SWOT Analysis, comparison with peer markets, drivers and restraints

Identifying potential investment projects with current status, owners, construction developments of planned refineries, new units, expansions and upgrades, exploration blocks on offer, LNG terminals, new storage facilities

Field wise production, 2012- 2019, exploration blocks on offer, bidding round information is included

Market structure and market share of leading five companies in each of the oil and gas segments are provided

Business profiles of three leading companies including their business operations, SWOT and financial details

Recent industry deals and news in Chad oil and gas market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Chad Oil and Gas Industry Snapshot, 2020

1.1 Introduction to Chad Oil and Gas Markets

1.2 Chad Macroeconomic and Demographic Outlook to 2028

1.3 Chad Proven Reserves, 2009-2019

1.6 Chad Primary Energy Demand Outlook, 2000-2030

1.7 Chad Primary Energy Consumption Fuel Matrix, 2020

1.8 Chad Licensing and Regulatory Authorities

2 Chad Oil and Gas Market-Strategic Analysis Review

2.1 Short term and Long term trends shaping the future of Chad oil and gas

2.2 Chad oil and gas SWOT analysis

3 Chad Oil and Gas Market-Investment opportunities

3.1 Chad oil and gas Exploration and Production Industry Opportunities

3.2 Chad Midstream Opportunities

3.3 Chad Downstream Opportunities

4 Future of Chad Oil, Gas and refined Products Consumption to 2028

4.1 Chad Crude Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.2 Chad Natural Gas Demand Outlook, Bcm, 2008-to-2028

4.3 Chad Motor Gasoline Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.4 Chad Gas/Diesel Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.5 Chad Fuel Oil Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

4.6 Chad LPG Demand Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5 Future of Chad Oil, Gas and refined Products Production to 2028

5.1 Chad Crude Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.2 Chad Natural Gas Supply Outlook, Bcm, 2008-to-2028

5.3 Chad Motor Gasoline Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.4 Chad Gas/Diesel Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.5 Chad Fuel Oil Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

5.6 Chad LPG Supply Outlook, Kb/d, 2008-to-2028

6 Benchmark of Chad with Regional Oil and Gas Markets

6.1 Overall Ranking of Markets, 2020

6.2 Demographic and Economic Index

6.3 Oil and Gas Supply Index

6.4 Oil and Gas Demand Index

6.5 Oil and Gas Infrastructure Index

6.6 Oil and Gas Growth Index

7 Chad Oil and Gas Market Shares by company

7.1 Oil production by company, 2018

7.2 Gas Production by company, 2018

7.3 Net weighted Refining capacity by company, 2015-2023

7.4 Net weighted LNG capacity by company, 2015-2023

7.5 Net weighted capacity by company, 2015-2023

8 Chad Oil and Gas Upstream Market Analysis

8.1 Chad Field-by-Field Oil Production, 2012-2018

8.2 Chad Field-by-Field Gas Production, 2012-2018

9 Chad Refining Industry Outlook to 2023

9.1 Chad Refining Capacity Outlook by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.2 Chad Coking Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.3 Chad FCC Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.4 Chad Hydrocracking Unit Capacity by Refinery, 2013-2023

9.5 Commencement, location, company and capacity Details

9.6 Company-by-company Refining Capacity, 2013-2023

10 Chad LNG Industry Outlook to 2023

10.1 Chad LNG Capacity Outlook by terminal, 2013-2023

10.2 LNG Terminals under Operation and planned, 2020-2023

10.3 Chad, LNG Capacity by Company, 2013-2023

10.4 Chad LNG Capacity by Company, 2013-2023

11 Chad Storage Market Outlook to 2023

11.1 Terminal Details

11.2 Chad Storage Capacity Forecast, 2013-2023

11.3 Chad Storage Capacity Forecast by Terminal, 2013-2023

11.4 Company wise Storage Capacity, 2020

12 Key Players In Chad Oil and Gas Markets

12.1 Company A

12.2 Company B

12.3 Company C

13 Chad Latest Oil and Gas News Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/me3dri

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005278/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020