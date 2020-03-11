Chaparral Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial and Operational Results
OKLAHOMA CITY, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP), (the “Company” or “Chaparral”) announced today its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operational results. The Company will hold its quarterly earnings call Thursday, March 12, at 9 a.m. Central.
Highlights
Achieved fourth quarter 2019 production of 29.7 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), exceeding the high end of guidancez º Delivered full year production, lease operating expense per barrel of oil equivalent (LOE/Boe), cash general & administrative expense per barrel of oil equivalent (G&A/Boe), and total capital expenditures within original production guidance and updated lower expense and capital guidance ranges
Reported net loss of $189.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, or $4.14 per share, primarily driven by a $169.7 million non-cash ceiling test impairment and non-cash mark to market losses on derivatives of $25.5 million; adjusted net income, as defined below, was $12.6 million, or $0.28 per share º Reported net loss of $468.9 million for 2019, or $10.28 per share, primarily driven by a $430.7 million non-cash ceiling test impairment and non-cash mark to market losses on derivatives of $40.8 million; adjusted net income, as defined below, was $20.6 million, or $0.45 per share
Grew fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, to $46.7 million, an increase of 30% compared to the previous quarter º Generated $154.5 million of adjusted EBITDA in full year 2019, an increase of 24% over 2018 despite oil (WTI) prices, natural gas (HH) prices and natural gas liquids (NGLs) realizations decreasing approximately 12%, 15% and 38% year over year
Increased year-end 2019 proved reserves to 96.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (“MMBoe”)
“We continue to extend our track record of strong operational results within our guidance ranges or better,” said Chief Executive Officer Chuck Duginski. “The accomplishments and hard work of the great team here at Chaparral are evident in our 2019 results. Chaparral has a strong, oil focused and geologically advantaged position in the oil window of the proven Mid-continent region. In 2019, we grew production and reserves, lowered LOE and G&A costs and expanded adjusted EBITDA to nearly $155 million, all accomplished in a difficult pricing environment.”
“The market is changing for energy companies and the turbulent environment has been difficult for many to navigate. Chaparral is adapting to the current conditions and preparing for the future. We must continue to differentiate ourselves and leverage our geological and technical expertise to high grade our acreage and maximize the impact of every capital dollar invested. As we remain focused on our goal of cash flow neutrality, we are aligning our capital spending with our revenues and improving the profitability of the business. We are committed to further driving down our LOE and G&A costs as well as our drilling and completion costs to improve margins and returns.”
“We are entering 2020 with significant flexibility in our operating plan derived from a high percentage of held-by-production acreage, short-term rig contracts, no minimum volume commitments and an attractive hedge book. We remain focused on operational and corporate cost reductions, while directing our drilling toward our best performing areas. Investing our cash prudently, delivering on our guidance, and continued strong operational performance are all key to moving toward cash flow neutrality. Chaparral’s flexible approach is not only designed to manage through the current cycle, but to position us to capture value and opportunities in the future.”
Operational Update Production results continue to be driven by strong well performance. Chaparral’s production for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 29.7 MBoe/d, which exceeded the high end of the Company’s fourth quarter guidance range of 27.5 to 29.0 Mboe/d. As expected, due to timing associated with production from the Company’s multi-well pad drilling, production increased on a quarter-over-quarter basis by 14%. Production consisted of 32% oil, 31% natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 37% natural gas in the fourth quarter of 2019. Production for the full year 2019 was 26.3 MBoe/d, which represents a 28% increase from the previous year and was above the midpoint of the Company’s guidance range of 25.0 to 27.0 MBoe/d.
Production continues to be variable from quarter to quarter primarily due to pad drilling and timing of completions. In the fourth quarter, the Company had 10 new gross operated wells with first sales. In addition, nine wells were brought online late in the third quarter, which helped contribute to the quarter over quarter increase. Of the 10 wells with first sales in the fourth quarter, eight were in Canadian County and two were in Kingfisher County.
Chaparral’s CAPEX during the fourth quarter was $51.1 million. Of that amount, $42.4 million was related to drilling and completion (D&C) activities, which included $0.3 million of non-operated CAPEX. Additionally, $3.7 million was invested in acquisitions and $1.2 million in workovers and other enhancement capital. The Company’s CAPEX for the full year 2019 was $269.8 million, of which D&C CAPEX was $228.8 million.
CAPEX (in millions)
Q4 2019
Full Year 2019
Acquisitions1
$
3.7
$
11.3
D&C2
$
42.4
$
228.8
Enhancements
$
1.2
$
9.8
Corporate Allocations3
$
3.8
$
19.9
Total CAPEX
$
51.1
$
269.8
1For Q4 2019 and full year 2019, includes non-cash acreage trades of $0.8 million and $1.4 million respectively 2For Q4 2019 and full year 2019, includes non-operated of $0.3 million and $7.0 million respectively and $0.1 million and $4.1 million of drilling joint venture respectively 3Includes capitalized G&A, capitalized interest and asset retirement obligations
Financial Summary Chaparral reported a net loss of $189.2 million, or $4.14 per share, during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company’s adjusted net income for the quarter was $12.6 million or $0.28 per share. The quarterly net loss included a $169.7 million non-cash ceiling test impairment charge primarily due to a decrease in the prices used to estimate its reserves as well as a $25.5 million non-cash loss in the fair value of hedge derivative instruments. Chaparral’s adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was up 30% compared to the previous quarter to $46.7 million. For the full year 2019, adjusted EBITDA was $154.5 million, a 24% increase on a year-over-year basis from $125.1 million in 2018. This strong year-over-year increase was driven by increased production and lower operating costs, partially offset by lower pricing. The price change on a year-over-year basis had a significant impact with oil, NGL and gas realizations decreasing 13%, 38% and 23%, respectively.
Total gross commodity sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $72.5 million, which included $49.3 million from oil, $13.1 million from NGLs and $10.1 million from natural gas. This represents a 25% quarter-over-quarter increase compared to $58.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, driven by both increased production and improved pricing across all three revenue streams. For the full year, Chaparral recorded $256.2 million in total gross commodity sales, including $173.6 million from oil, $42.1 million from NGLs and $40.5 million in natural gas. This represents a 1% year-over-year decline compared to $258.8 million in 2018, driven by lower realized pricing nearly entirely offset by increased production.
Chaparral’s average realized price for crude oil, excluding derivative settlements, increased to $55.90 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 2% from the third quarter of 2019. For the full year 2019, the average realized crude price was $55.79 per barrel, a decrease of 13% from 2018. Chaparral’s realized NGL price during the fourth quarter of 2019 was $15.55 per barrel, which represents a 24% quarter-over-quarter increase. For the full year 2019, the average realized NGL price was $15.04 per barrel, a decrease of 38% from 2018. The Company’s realized natural gas price during the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.66 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), which represents an increase of 11% compared to the third quarter of 2019. For the full year 2019, the average realized natural gas price was $1.83 per Mcf, a decrease of 23% from 2018.
Chaparral’s LOE for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $11.6 million, which was $0.8 million lower compared to the third quarter. LOE/Boe was $4.23, which was a reduction of 18% compared to $5.14 per Boe in the third quarter of 2019. For the full year, LOE was lower by $4.6 million or 9%, despite a 28% increase in production compared to 2018. LOE/Boe for 2019 was reduced significantly from $7.24 in 2018 to $5.17 in 2019, a decrease of 29%. The decrease in LOE/Boe as compared to the previous year was driven primarily by the increase in production and reduced saltwater disposal costs, along with efficiency improvements in the field operations.
To better align Chaparral’s G&A and overhead expenses with current industry conditions, the Company implemented two workforce reductions in 2019, one in August and one in November. Since the beginning of 2019, Chaparral has reduced its corporate and field workforce by approximately 37% and 40% respectively as well as implemented cost reduction initiatives that are expected to result in estimated annualized G&A savings of $7.5 million to $8.5 million. The full impact of these reductions is not reflected in the Company’s 2019 results, but should be fully realized in 2020.
During the fourth quarter of 2019, Chaparral’s net G&A expense was $10.8 million, or $3.94 per Boe, which was an increase of 38% compared to the $7.8 million in third quarter of 2019, and an increase of 22% on a per Boe basis. The increase was primarily driven by severance charges and increases in professional fees. Adjusted for severance charges and non-cash compensation, Chaparral’s cash G&A expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $6.1 million or $2.25 per Boe as compared to $6.1 million or $2.52 per Boe in the third quarter of 2019, representing an 11% decrease on a per Boe basis. Adjusted for severance charges and non-cash compensation, Chaparral’s cash G&A expense for full year 2019 was $25.2 million or $2.63 per Boe as compared to $27.6 million or $3.68 per Boe in 2018, representing a 29% annual decrease on a per Boe basis.
Q1 2020 Operational Guidance For the first quarter of 2020, production is expected to be between 28.5 and 30.0 MBoe/d. The mid-point of this range is slightly lower than the fourth quarter of 2019 due to timing of new wells coming online. Chaparral entered 2020 with two active rigs drilling.
The Company has significant operational flexibility with a large proportion of the Company’s acreage held by production, no long-term rig contracts or minimum volume commitments and 2020 oil and gas hedges in place averaging over $51 and $2.70 respectively. Recognizing the recent amplified degree of commodity price and general market volatility, and equipped with this operational flexibility to react to the developing situation, Chaparral does not believe it is appropriate to issue full year guidance at this time. The Company continues to evaluate its full year operating plan and will issue full year guidance when appropriate.
Liquidity and Balance Sheet The Company’s $325 million borrowing base was reaffirmed during its semi-annual fall redetermination, which closed on September 27, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, Chaparral had approximately $22.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $130 million drawn under its $325 million borrowing base, with no significant debt maturities due until 2022.
In the second half of 2019, Chaparral took meaningful steps in reducing a portion of its secured debt. On August 29, the Company closed on the sale of the building housing its headquarters for $11.5 million. Proceeds from the sale were used to pay off the outstanding balance of the real estate note of $8.2 million and Chaparral estimates annualized savings of approximately $1 million will be achieved. In addition, the Company was successful in eliminating $9.8 million of financing lease obligations by novating the leases to the 2017 buyer of its EOR properties. Chaparral did not utilize any cash to eliminate this debt obligation.
In the fourth quarter of 2019, Chaparral had a non-cash ceiling test impairment of $169.7 million and $430.7 million for the full year 2019, primarily due to a decrease in SEC prices utilized to estimate our proved reserves. Additionally, in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company had non-cash mark to market losses on its derivatives of $25.5 million and $40.8 million for the full year 2019.
2019 Reserves Chaparral’s year-end SEC 2019 proved reserves increased to 96.6 MMBoe, which was a 2% year-over-year increase, despite a difficult pricing environment. The Company’s reserve estimates were prepared by third-party reserve consultant Cawley, Gillespie and Associates. The net present value of the Company’s year-end SEC proved reserves, discounted at 10% (“PV-10”), was approximately $514 million, which represents a decrease compared to the previous year despite an overall increase in reserves. Pricing negatively impacted total reserves by approximately 6.7 MMBoe and $252.8 million in PV-10 value. Chaparral’s reserves were classified as 67% proved developed and were 62% liquids and 38% natural gas.
The following table illustrates the change in Chaparral’s estimated net proved reserves from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019.
Total Proved Developed and Undeveloped Reserves
Oil (MBbls)
Natural Gas (MMcf)
NGLs (MBbls)
Total (MBoe)
As of December 31, 2018
32,297
220,218
25,807
94,807
Extensions and Discoveries
4,766
48,967
8,343
21,271
Revisions1
(6,703
)
(26,340
)
1,166
(9,927
)
Production
(3,111
)
(20,095
)
(2,799
)
(9,593
)
As of December 31, 2019
27,249
220,750
32,517
96,558
1Included in Revisions is a year over year negative impact due to pricing of approximately (6,662) MBoe.
Earnings Call Information Chaparral will hold its financial and operating results call on Thursday, March 12, at 9 a.m. Central.
The Company has also provided an updated investor presentation for the quarter, which along with its form 10-K, will be available at chaparralenergy.com/investors, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at sec.gov.
About Chaparral Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral has over 210,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. The Company is focused in the oil window of the Anadarko Basin in the heart of Oklahoma, where it has over 120,000 net acres. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com.
Investor Contact Scott Pittman Chief Financial Officer 405-426-6700 [email protected]
Chaparral Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
Revenues:
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Net commodity sales
$
65,986
$
51,838
$
60,734
$
233,150
$
242,569
Sublease revenue
—
799
1,198
3,195
4,793
Total revenues
65,986
52,637
61,932
236,345
247,362
Lease operating
11,568
12,372
12,174
49,605
54,219
Production taxes
3,683
2,925
3,677
13,290
13,150
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
27,615
28,021
24,123
109,633
87,888
Impairment of oil and gas assets
169,694
147,686
20,065
430,695
20,065
Impairment of other assets
781
—
—
7,188
—
General and administrative
10,773
7,809
10,075
34,210
38,793
Cost reduction initiatives
—
—
—
—
1,034
Other
—
269
403
1,075
2,036
Total costs and expenses
$
224,114
$
199,082
$
70,517
$
645,696
$
217,185
Operating (loss) income
$
(158,128
)
$
(146,445
)
$
(8,585
)
$
(409,351
)
$
30,177
Non-operating income (expense):
Interest expense
$
(6,537
)
$
(5,994
)
$
(4,068
)
$
(22,666
)
$
(11,383
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
(1,624
)
—
(1,624
)
—
Derivative (losses) gains
(23,517
)
23,601
91,761
(33,198
)
19,297
(Loss) gain on sale of assets
(637
)
141
17
(6
)
(2,582
)
Other income (expense) , net
22
(84
)
125
(350
)
248
Net non-operating income (expense)
(30,669
)
16,040
87,835
(57,844
)
5,580
Reorganization items, net
(447
)
(530
)
(382
)
(1,753
)
(2,392
)
(Loss) gain before income taxes
(189,244
)
(130,935
)
78,868
(468,948
)
33,365
Income tax expense
—
—
(77
)
—
(77
)
Net (loss) income
$
(189,244
)
$
(130,935
)
$
78,945
$
(468,948
)
$
33,442
Earnings per share:
Basic for Class A and Class B
$
(4.14
)
$
(2.86
)
$
1.74
$
(10.28
)
$
0.74
Diluted for Class A and Class B
$
(4.14
)
$
(2.86
)
$
1.73
$
(10.28
)
$
0.73
Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per share:
Basic for Class A and Class B
45,733,993
45,716,522
45,338,906
45,637,338
45,288,980
Diluted for Class A and Class B
45,733,993
45,716,522
45,746,712
45,637,338
45,730,171
Chaparral Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
22,595
$
21,534
$
37,446
Accounts receivable, net
49,647
45,145
66,087
Inventories, net
3,730
3,915
4,059
Prepaid expenses
3,471
2,200
2,814
Derivative instruments
947
11,446
24,025
Total current assets
80,390
84,240
134,431
Property and equipment, net
9,217
14,265
43,096
Right of use assets from operating leases
2,444
5,853
—
Oil and natural gas properties, using the full cost method:
Proved
1,276,036
1,224,620
915,333
Unevaluated (excluded from the amortization base)
371,229
373,761
466,616
Accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
(754,379
)
(558,339
)
(221,431
)
Total oil and natural gas properties
892,886
1,040,042
1,160,518
Derivative instruments
—
1,111
2,199
Held for sale assets
2,860
—
—
Other assets
635
393
425
Total assets
$
988,432
$
1,145,904
$
1,340,669
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
64,558
$
81,269
$
73,779
Accrued payroll and benefits payable
10,963
6,970
10,976
Accrued interest payable
12,227
5,673
13,359
Revenue distribution payable
22,370
16,275
26,225
Long-term debt and financing leases, classified as current
594
586
12,371
Derivative instruments
11,957
70
—
Total current liabilities
122,669
110,843
136,710
Long-term debt and financing leases, less current maturities
421,392
400,518
295,100
Derivative instruments
5,075
3,022
1,542
Noncurrent operating lease obligations
917
1,239
—
Deferred compensation
165
175
540
Asset retirement obligations
21,073
22,384
22,090
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
—
Common stock
485
469
467
Additional paid in capital
977,174
978,525
974,616
Treasury stock
(6,110
)
(6,107
)
(4,936
)
Accumulated deficit
(554,408
)
(365,164
)
(85,460
)
Total stockholders' equity
417,141
607,723
884,687
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
988,432
$
1,145,904
$
1,340,669
Chaparral Energy, Inc. and subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(in thousands)
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(189,244
)
$
(130,935
)
$
78,945
$
(468,948
)
$
33,442
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
$
27,615
$
28,021
$
24,123
$
109,633
$
87,888
Impairment of oil and gas assets
169,694
147,686
20,065
430,695
20,065
Impairment of other assets
781
—
—
7,188
—
Derivative losses (gains)
23,517
(23,601
)
(91,761
)
33,198
(19,297
)
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
637
(141
)
(17
)
6
2,582
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
1,624
—
1,624
—
Other
844
385
1,095
2,850
5,470
Change in assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(6,406
)
6,862
406
14,040
(6,337
)
Inventories
249
104
1,651
393
236
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(1,512
)
(410
)
(482
)
(867
)
(160
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
11,571
(6,296
)
15,824
(13,114
)
3,441
Revenue distribution payable
6,095
(10,550
)
(2,246
)
(3,855
)
8,649
Deferred compensation
(720
)
(318
)
2,371
814
10,262
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
43,121
$
12,431
$
49,974
$
113,657
$
146,241
Cash flows from investing activities
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment and oil and natural gas properties
$
(64,238
)
$
(56,396
)
$
(71,332
)
$
(267,068
)
$
(324,063
)
Proceeds from asset dispositions
334
13,476
14,188
14,667
50,523
Proceeds (payments) from derivative instruments, net
2,031
4,883
(1,868
)
7,567
(18,510
)
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(61,873
)
$
(38,037
)
$
(59,012
)
$
(244,834
)
$
(292,050
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
$
20,000
$
25,000
$
—
$
130,000
$
116,000
Repayment of long-term debt
(62
)
(8,339
)
(168
)
(8,744
)
(243,722
)
Proceeds from Senior Notes
—
—
—
—
300,000
Principal payments under financing lease obligations
(100
)
(557
)
(680
)
(2,102
)
(2,683
)
Debt extinguishment costs
(22
)
(1,602
)
(1,624
)
—
Cash settlements of stock based awards
(10
)
(10
)
—
Payment of debt issuance costs and other financing fees
—
—
(1,564
)
(20
)
(9,136
)
Treasury stock purchased
(3
)
—
(64
)
(1,174
)
(4,936
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
19,813
$
14,492
$
(2,476
)
$
116,326
$
155,523
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$
1,061
$
(11,114
)
$
(11,514
)
$
(14,851
)
$
9,714
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
21,534
32,648
48,960
37,446
27,732
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
22,595
$
21,534
$
37,446
$
22,595
$
37,446
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations
Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is described and reconciled to net income in the table “Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation, NON-GAAP.”
Cash G&A is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is described and reconciled to general and administrative expenses in the table “Cash G&A Reconciliation, NON-GAAP.”
Adjusted Net Income is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is described and reconciled to net income in the table “Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation, NON-GAAP.”
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation, Non-GAAP
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(in thousands)
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Net loss
$
(189,244
)
$
(130,935
)
$
78,945
$
(468,948
)
$
33,442
Interest expense
6,537
5,994
4,068
22,666
11,383
Income tax expense
—
—
(77
)
—
(77
)
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
27,615
28,021
24,123
109,633
87,888
Loss on impairment of oil and gas assets
169,694
147,686
20,065
430,695
20,065
Loss on impairment of other assets
781
—
—
7,188
—
Non-cash change in fair value of derivative instruments
25,548
(18,718
)
(93,629
)
40,765
(37,807
)
Impact of derivative repricing
—
—
(1,699
)
—
(5,649
)
Loss on settlement of liabilities subject to compromise
—
—
—
—
48
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
1,624
—
1,624
—
Interest income
(2
)
(2
)
(3
)
(6
)
(12
)
Stock-based compensation expense (credit)
(776
)
705
2,275
1,583
10,873
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
637
(141
)
(17
)
6
2,582
Restructuring, reorganization and other
5,867
1,587
382
9,287
2,344
Adjusted EBITDA
$
46,657
$
35,821
$
34,433
$
154,493
$
125,080
Cash G&A Reconciliation, Non-GAAP
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(in thousands)
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
General and administrative
$
10,773
$
7,809
$
10,075
$
34,210
$
38,793
Less:
Stock compensation, gross
(1,312
)
873
2,375
2,208
13,402
Capitalized stock compensation
525
(222
)
(115
)
(722
)
(2,543
)
Severance costs
5,419
1,057
227
7,534
362
Plus:
Cash-settled RSUs, net
2
(29
)
19
—
19
Cash G&A
$
6,143
$
6,072
$
7,607
$
25,190
$
27,591
Production volumes (MBoe)
2,736
2,409
1,994
9,593
7,490
Cash G&A per Boe
$
2.25
$
2.52
$
3.81
$
2.63
$
3.68
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation, Non-GAAP
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(in thousands)
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Net loss
$
(189,244
)
$
(130,935
)
$
78,945
$
(468,948
)
$
33,442
Loss on impairment of oil and gas assets
169,694
147,686
20,065
430,695
20,065
Loss on impairment of other assets
781
—
—
7,188
—
Non-cash change in fair value of derivative instruments
25,548
(18,718
)
(93,629
)
40,765
(37,807
)
Impact of derivative repricing
—
—
(1,699
)
—
(5,649
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
1,624
—
1,624
—
Restructuring, reorganization and other
5,867
1,587
382
9,287
2,344
Adjusted Net Income (a)
$
12,646
$
1,244
$
4,064
$
20,611
$
12,395
Net loss per share:
Basic
$
(4.14
)
$
(2.86
)
$
1.74
$
(10.28
)
$
0.74
Diluted
$
(4.14
)
$
(2.86
)
$
1.73
$
(10.28
)
$
0.73
Basic weighted average shares (b)
45,733,993
45,716,522
45,338,906
45,637,338
45,288,980
Incremental dilutive shares added to denominator for Adjusted Net Income per share (c)