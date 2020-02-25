Chaparral Energy Announces Year-end 2019 Conference Call and Participation in Investor Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) announced today it will issue its year-end 2019 financial and operational results with the filing of its Form 10-K report on Thursday, March 12. The company will also host a conference call to discuss its results that morning at 9 a.m. Central.

Interested parties may access the call toll-free at 877-790-7727 and ask for the Chaparral Energy conference call 10 minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID number is 2098675. In addition, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor section of the company’s website. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a recording will be available shortly after the call’s conclusion at chaparralenergy.com/investors .

A copy of the Form 10-K and corresponding earnings release and presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website at chaparralenergy.com/investors , as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at sec.gov .

The company also plans to participate on a panel and host investor meetings at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA on March 16 – 17.

About Chaparral

Chaparral Energy (NYSE: CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral has over 210,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. The company is focused on Oklahoma’s STACK/Merge Play, where it has over 120,000 net acres primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com .