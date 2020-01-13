Chaparral Energy Regains Compliance With NYSE Continued Listing Standard

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) announced today that it has received notification from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the Company has regained full compliance with all of the NYSE’s continued listing standards. The Company’s common stock continues to trade without interruption on the NYSE.



“We are pleased to have regained full compliance with all NYSE listing requirements,” said Chaparral Chief Executive Officer Charles Duginski. “We remain focused on adding value through operational excellence and maximizing returns from our drilling program.”

About Chaparral

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a pure-play operator focused in Oklahoma’s STACK/Merge Play, where it has approximately 129,000 net acres primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. The company has approximately 218,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com.