Cheniere to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”) will be conducted solely as a virtual meeting online due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual Annual Meeting will help support the health and well-being of our shareholders, employees, and our community, while adhering to government-recommended and required limits on gatherings and events.

As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Central Time. Although there will not be an in-person meeting, shareholders participating in the virtual Annual Meeting may vote their shares during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions below. However, Cheniere encourages shareholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the meeting.

Online access to the Annual Meeting will be available at the following address: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LNG2020. Participants may access this site 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting.

Additional information regarding how shareholders may access, vote and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting can be found in the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These supplemental materials should be read carefully in conjunction with the previously distributed proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 10, 2020.

Attending the Meeting as a Registered Shareholder (shares are held in your name)

Registered shareholders as of the close of business on March 30, 2020 (the record date) will be able to attend the virtual Annual Meeting and vote their shares by using the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or the notice previously received.

Attending the Meeting as a Beneficial Owner (shares are held through a broker)

Beneficial owners as of the record date will be able to attend the virtual Annual Meeting and vote their shares by using the control number issued by their brokerage firm. Shares may be voted during the virtual Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the virtual Annual Meeting.

Submitting Questions for the Meeting

Shareholders may submit questions during the virtual Annual Meeting by accessing the meeting platform at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LNG2020, and utilizing the “Ask a Question” function.

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with expected adjusted aggregate nominal production capacity of up to 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG operating or under construction. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005273/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020