5 mins ago
Haynes and Boone: Monthly Energy Tracker Call – The current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch
47 mins ago
The Oil and Gas Industry: Growing Commitments to Financial and ESG Stewardship: Highlights and Presentations from EnerCom Dallas: The Energy Investment & ESG Conference on April 6-7
1 hour ago
United Airlines unveils plan to fund more sustainable jet fuel made from trash
2 hours ago
Europe could operate 40,000 km of hydrogen pipelines by 2040: operators
3 hours ago
TC Energy requests info on renewable energy proposals for its U.S. pipelines
4 hours ago
Continental Resources’ quarterly output hit by winter storm

Chesapeake Energy and Project Canary Announce Multi-Basin Responsibly Sourced Gas Partnership

