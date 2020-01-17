Chesapeake Energy Corporation Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends And Provides 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Conference Call Information
OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends on its outstanding convertible preferred stock issues, as stated below.
4.50%
5%
5.75%
5.75% (Series A)
NYSE Symbol
CHK Pr D
N/A
N/A
N/A
Date of Original Issue
September 14, 2005
November 8, 2005
May 17, 2010
May 17, 2010
Registered CUSIP
165167842
165167826
165167768
165167750
144A CUSIP
N/A
165167834
165167776
165167784
RegS CUSIP
N/A
N/A
U16450204
U16450113
Clean (no legends) CUSIP
N/A
N/A
165167768
165167750
Par Value per Share
$0.01
$0.01
$0.01
$0.01
Shares Outstanding
2,558,900
1,810,667
770,528
423,363
Liquidation Preference per Share
$100
$100
$1,000
$1,000
Record Date
March 1, 2020
February 1, 2020
February 1, 2020
February 1, 2020
Payment Date
March 15, 2020
February 15, 2020
February 15, 2020
February 15, 2020
Amount per Share
$1.125
$1.25
$14.375
$14.375
Chesapeake will release its 2019 fourth quarter and full year operational and financial results before market open on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled for the same day at 9:00 am EST. The telephone number to access the conference call is 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 7266124. The conference call will be webcast and can be found at www.chk.com in the "Investors" section of the company's website. The webcast of the conference will be available on the website for one year.
Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NYSE: CHK) operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
MEDIA CONTACT:
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION
Brad Sylvester, CFA
(405) 935-8870
[email protected]
Gordon Pennoyer
(405) 935-8878
[email protected]
6100 North Western Avenue
P.O. Box 18496
Oklahoma City, OK 73154
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-energy-corporation-declares-quarterly-preferred-stock-dividends-and-provides-2019-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earnings-conference-call-information-300988759.html
SOURCE Chesapeake Energy Corp.
Source: PR Newswire
(January 17, 2020 - 7:00 AM EST)
News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com