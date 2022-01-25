2 hours ago
Halliburton sees frac equipment orders double as shale rebounds
4 hours ago
U.S. in talks with energy producers to supply Europe if Russia invades Ukraine
22 hours ago
U.S. oil CEOs offer opposing views on crude output growth
23 hours ago
Siemens Energy shares hit record low as sell-off continues
24 hours ago
Eni’s Var Energi plans IPO in bet on strong future for natural gas
1 day ago
Elevated geopolitical risks in Europe, Middle East pushing oil prices up

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION SIMPLIFIES PORTFOLIO THROUGH ACQUISITION OF CHIEF E&D HOLDINGS, LP AND AFFILIATES OF TUG HILL, INC. AND SALE OF POWDER RIVER BASIN ASSETS

in 360 Company Releases   by
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.