9 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-17-2020
9 hours ago
Schlumberger Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results
21 hours ago
Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and 2019 Annual Results
1 day ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-16-2020
1 day ago
U.S. judge cancels Keystone pipeline permit
2 days ago
Yuma Energy, Inc. Files for Chapter 11 Protection

Chesapeake Energy Corporation Suspends Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends

in Press Releases   by
 April 17, 2020 - 4:15 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Chesapeake Energy Corporation Suspends Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) announced today that it has suspended payment of dividends on each series of its outstanding convertible preferred stock effective immediately. Suspension of the dividend does not constitute an event of default under any of the company's debt instruments.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NYSE: CHK) operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brad Sylvester, CFA

Gordon Pennoyer

(405) 935-8870

(405) 935-8878

[email protected]

[email protected]

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-energy-corporation-suspends-quarterly-preferred-stock-dividends-301042951.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Energy Corporation


Source: PR Newswire (April 17, 2020 - 4:15 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice