Chesapeake Energy names new President and CEO

World Oil

OKLAHOMA CITY – Chesapeake Energy Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously voted to appoint Domenic “Nick” Dell’Osso as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mike Wichterich, who served as Interim Chief Executive Officer, will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Additionally, the company provided highlights of the comprehensive changes made to its Executive Compensation program.

Mike Wichterich, Chesapeake’s Executive Chairman, commented, “Chesapeake’s future is bright, and following an extensive search, it was clear to the Board that the unique combination of Nick’s vision and experience make him the right person to lead our company.

The Board and I look forward to working in partnership with Nick and the management team to build on the recent momentum we have enjoyed as a company, and responsibly deliver sustainable results for our shareholders.”

Nick Dell’Osso, Chesapeake’s President and Chief Executive Officer added, “I am honored to have been selected to lead Chesapeake as we implement our vision for differential returns and a sustainable future behind our talented employees, disciplined strategy, and commitment to ESG excellence.

I am confident Chesapeake’s best days lie ahead of us and look forward to working tirelessly with my colleagues to generate and return to our shareholders sustainable free cash flow while aggressively lowering our emissions profile.”