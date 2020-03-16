Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Takes Actions to Protect Community During Coronavirus Pandemic

DOVER, Del., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the national emergency declaration over the COVID-19 pandemic, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) today announced the Company has taken several preventative measures to help keep employees, customers and communities safe. The Company's Pandemic Response Plan follows the guidance and recommendations of federal, state and local governments, health authorities and relevant industry agencies. Based on recent developments, all walk-in customer access to any of Chesapeake's natural gas, propane or electric office locations has been temporarily suspended effective at the close of business today. This suspension of walk-in traffic will continue until the COVID-19 risk has subsided.

"The health, wellness and safety of our employees, customers and communities is our top priority," said Jeff Householder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by the virus, and we recognize the uncertainty and personal impact this situation may have on our customers. We will continue to take additional steps as needed to help limit the spread of the virus in our communities, but we will keep our customers in mind as we make those decisions."

For important customer information and updates on the Company's coronavirus response, customers are encouraged to visit Chesapeake's landing page at CHPKResponds.com.

Chesapeake is taking several steps to assist its customers during the Covid-19 Pandemic. To minimize potential financial hardships, the Company's regulated businesses are suspending service disconnections and waiving late payment fees until at least May 1, 2020. As a reminder to customers, the Company provides alternate payment options such as pay by mail, online, over the phone and through various retail cash payment locations. Chesapeake's subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities Company (FPU), offers special payment schedules for customers who need assistance paying their bill. In addition, FPU's Budget Billing program allows customers to manage their monthly energy costs by averaging payments over a 12-month period.

Chesapeake also supports its customers through its SHARING program, a nonprofit organization that provides funds to the Company's natural gas and propane gas customers living on the Delmarva Peninsula who need financial assistance to pay their gas and propane bills. Annual grants for as much as $1,000 are available to customers who meet the specific requirements. To learn more about SHARING as well as LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, go to www.chesapeakesharing.com.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com, through the Company's Investor Relations App and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

