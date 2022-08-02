Chevron announces leadership changes

Oil and Gas 360

SAN RAMON, Calif. – Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today announced the appointment of Alana K. Knowles as vice president and controller, effective March 1, 2023. Knowles will succeed David A. Inchausti, who will resign from that position effective February 28, 2023, and is expected to retire from the company in April 2023, after 35 years of service.

Knowles will lead Chevron’s accounting policy and external reporting, financial reporting and analysis, internal controls and digital finance organizations. She will report to Pierre Breber, Chevron’s vice president and chief financial officer.

“Alana’s breadth of experience, strong leadership skills, and track record of delivering results have prepared her well for this important senior management position,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth.

Currently vice president – Finance, Downstream & Chemicals and Midstream, Knowles began her career with Chevron in 1988, supporting North America Upstream in an accounting and finance capacity. She advanced to positions of increasing responsibility including manager of the Money Markets Group in Corporate Treasury, finance manager at the Richmond Refinery, manager of Investor Relations, vice-president of Finance, Chevron Gas & Midstream, comptroller for Global Downstream & Chemicals and assistant treasurer, OpCo Financing. Knowles earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from California State University Sacramento.

Inchausti joined Chevron in 1988 and has held a number of operational and corporate finance positions around the world. Prior to his current role, Inchausti served as deputy comptroller, and previously as comptroller for Chevron’s Upstream organization. Before that, he held a variety of finance positions of increasing responsibility in Upstream operations in Kazakhstan, Thailand, Venezuela, Angola and Indonesia over a 20-year period.

Commenting on Inchausti, Wirth said: “Dave led our Controllers team through a pandemic, multiple acquisitions, complex systems upgrades, and transformation of the Controllers organization. We will miss his empathetic leadership, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and deep understanding of our business.”29dk2902l

