1 hour ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-16-2020
11 hours ago
U.S. judge cancels Keystone pipeline permit
19 hours ago
Yuma Energy, Inc. Files for Chapter 11 Protection
20 hours ago
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Board Member and Provides Information Regarding Annual Meeting of Shareholders
23 hours ago
Devon Energy to Report First-Quarter 2020 Results May 5; Conference Call Scheduled for May 6
1 day ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-14-2020

Chevron Exits Azerbaijan in $1.6 Billion Deal

 April 16, 2020 - 3:41 PM EDT
It's finally happening. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is selling off its investment in the oil-rich former Soviet Union nation of Azerbaijan -- and its exit couldn't come at a better time for this energy giant.

Across the country and around the world, oil prices are plummeting. As of today, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil costs just 30% of what it fetched less than a year ago. International benchmark Brent crude prices are off a nearly as precipitous 62%. Oil companies are pressed for cash flow, and barreling (sorry -- I couldn't resist) into a recession while carrying high piles of debt.

Image source: Getty Images.

