Chevron Exits Azerbaijan in $1.6 Billion Deal

It's finally happening. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is selling off its investment in the oil-rich former Soviet Union nation of Azerbaijan -- and its exit couldn't come at a better time for this energy giant.

Across the country and around the world, oil prices are plummeting. As of today, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil costs just 30% of what it fetched less than a year ago. International benchmark Brent crude prices are off a nearly as precipitous 62%. Oil companies are pressed for cash flow, and barreling (sorry -- I couldn't resist) into a recession while carrying high piles of debt.

