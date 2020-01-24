Chevron: Oil Still Has a Great Future

Integrated oil giant Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) isn't ignoring the environmental impact of oil and natural gas -- it realizes that global warming is a very real issue. But it also has to operate in the world as it exists today. And that means Chevron still needs to produce these carbon fuels, something it expects to be doing for many years to come. Here's why.

If you are a die-hard environmentalist or even a steadfast ESG investor, you might be OK with the oil industry facing hard times. After all, oil companies like Chevron produce dirty fuels that make global warming worse. But talk to the CEOs of companies like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.B) and you get a slightly different story. Recently Chevron's CEO, Michael Wirth, offered his thoughts on the matter.

Continue reading