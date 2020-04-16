Chevron to Hold Virtual Stockholders Meeting

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) will hold a virtual annual stockholders’ meeting in place of an in-person event due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will take place Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, as announced in Chevron’s proxy materials that were previously distributed.

Stockholders owning Chevron common stock at the close of business on March 30, 2020, or their legal proxy holders, are entitled to participate, submit questions, vote and examine our stocklist at the virtual annual meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CVX2020 and using their 16-digit control number previously provided in Chevron’s proxy materials.

There is no change to the items of business to be addressed at the meeting, which are described in Chevron’s proxy materials.

For more information on how stockholders can vote, please refer to Chevron’s proxy materials, which are available at https://www.chevron.com/investors/corporate-governance.

All stockholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card, voting instruction form and Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials that were previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in meeting format and you may continue to use them to vote. Stockholders who have previously voted do not need to take any further action.

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

