Oil & Gas 360 Publishers Note: Joshua Kransna, Tel Aviv Notes, writes an outstanding summary of the regional implications of Chevron’s purchase of Noble Energy for Israel, Egypt, and Jordan. We have been covering this story as it has been developing, Joshua provides some key points.
In recent years, the Eastern Mediterranean has also produced some of the world’s largest known gas discoveries, including Egypt’s massive Zohr (2015) field; and Cyprus’s Calypso (2018) and Glaucus (2019) fields, which – along with Tamar (2009), Leviathan (2010) and Aphrodite (2012) – collectively hold an estimated 2.5 trillion cubic meters of gas (90 trillion cubic feet).[3] These discoveries and the beginning of extraction (in Israel and Egypt) have led to important transformations in the three countries’ economic development and export strategies, and in their potential geopolitical influence, contributing to the possibility that they will be able to achieve a substantial degree of energy independence, especially in industry and power generation. They have also led to a spate of further gas exploration in the sub-region by major companies, as well as to efforts by Turkey and Lebanon to harvest gas from their territorial waters (with little luck so far in the Mediterranean, but a sizeable gas discovery by Turkey in the Black Sea).[4] The location of some of these gas fields in disputed territorial waters, and their close proximity to key consumer markets in Europe and the Indian subcontinent, have sharpened existing, unresolved disagreements and tensions over maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean.
The Chevron deal was first proposed last year as a 50 percent investment stake in Noble’s Eastern Mediterranean natural-gas fields;[5] but after Noble reported a first-quarter loss of nearly $4 billion in 2020, and faced Corona-related reduction of demand, its board opted to sell the company rather than enter into a partnership with Chevron. This early interest indicates that, in addition to Chevron’s desire to secure Noble’s U.S. shale assets in the U.S. Permian and DJ Basins, the company’s move was strategic, and intended to improve its position in the Eastern Mediterranean. In Chevron’s press release announcing the acquisition, it stressed that “Noble Energy brings low-capital, cash-generating offshore assets in Israel, strengthening Chevron’s position in the Eastern Mediterranean.”[6]
The deal seems to be part of a larger move by Chevron into the Middle East, which includes a new deal for exploration work in southern Iraq’s Nassiriya oil field, in addition to its existing holdings in Iraqi Kurdistan and in the Kuwait-Saudi Arabia “Neutral Zone”.[7] More generally, Chevron is reported to be interested in increasing its holdings in the gas sector, understanding that they may have greater longevity than in the oil sector, where majors could end up with stranded assets in the coming decades. In any case, low prices in the wake of the coronavirus crisis have made shipping natural gas from the Western Hemisphere and Australia (where Chevron has its most significant natural gas holdings) to more distant markets, unprofitable. Active gas fields, closer to Europe and – delivered through the Suez Canal – near the Indian subcontinent, like Noble’s in Israel, may therefore be attractive to Chevron.
The deal makes Chevron the first energy major to invest in Israel, a reflection of positive relationships that have developed between Gulf States and Israel due to shared regional concerns and agendas (of which the recent UAE-Israeli normalization agreement is only the most public indication). This has made a deal like Chevron’s purchase of Noble less controversial in the Gulf and thus, much less risky than in the past.[8]
Chevron may be hoping to play the role of “aggregator” in the Eastern Mediterranean, bringing together gas from several fields in several different countries to make economically viable large initial capital investment in pipeline projects (especially to Egypt), and/or a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant. Its worldwide customer base would also provide it with the ability to more easily market the region’s gas internationally. However, other producers, with large and older stakes in the region – such as Shell, Eni (which discovered the giant Zohr field and thus revived Egypt’s gas industry in 2015), or BP – may be equally interested in this role, and better positioned to fill it.[9]
Chevron is unburdened by Noble and Delek’s heavy debts, and therefore more capable of maximizing the potential of the Israeli and other fields. Since the early 2000s, the major energy companies have preferred to let smaller players, like Noble, carry out explorations and expensive early development in unstable and high risk regions, and then buy them out if and when the capital investment proves worthwhile. In the current depressed state of the global gas market, and given Chevron’s relatively deep pockets, it may well choose to delay any decision to significantly invest in developing its deep-water Mediterranean assets (other than the already-producing Israeli ones), waiting rather for greater market demand and increased global economic activity in general. This may slow Cyprus’s plan to develop its gas fields and export its resources.[10]
Chevron seems to have decided in the past year to significantly expand its operations in Egypt. Early this year, it acquired exploration rights to three Egyptian blocks in the Mediterranean (North Sidi Barrani, North El Dabaa and Nargis) and in the Red Sea.[11] It will also inherit Noble’s minority stakes in two exploration blocks operated by Shell off of Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, adjacent to Chevron’s North El Dabaa block.[12]
