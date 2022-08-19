China demand doubts darken mood as miners baulk at energy costs

US News

LONDON – The prospect of a global recession and doubts over economic stimulus in China, the world’s biggest user of raw materials, add to the challenges of mining companies as they grapple with energy costs, raising the risk of downsizing and layoffs.

None of the major diversified miners is under financial strain after years of strong commodity prices.

But leading miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Antofagasta are among many to have posted a fall in half-year earnings and lowered shareholder payouts.

Even those whose profits stayed high, including BHP Group and Glencore, flagged the risk sluggish commodity demand over the coming months could lower returns.

The IMF forecast that global growth could slow to 2.9% in 2023, stalled by higher interest rates, inflation and a prolonged energy crisis.

At the same time, China, the world’s second biggest economy that accounts for more than 50% of global demand for raw materials, is sticking to its strict zero-COVID policy, enforced by recurrent lockdowns that slow output and demand.

So far, it has fought shy of the huge amounts of stimulus it introduced when Chinese economic weakness led to a drop in demand and a commodity price crash in 2015-6.

“Many industry players seem to be banking on the fact that China will launch a big stimulus package very soon,” said Jean-Sebastian Jacques, former CEO of Rio Tinto, one of the miners most exposed to demand from China, the leading buyer of its iron ore.

“But unless there is an immediate domestic agenda, it is difficult to see why China would launch a large stimulus package that would benefit the world especially in the context of a fragile geopolitical environment.”