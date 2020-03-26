China Huadian Supports Indonesia with Anti-Pandemic Supplies in Need

BEIJING, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 24, a batch of medical protective materials worth around 1.25 million yuan has departed from Shanghai Pudong International Airport for Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia. This is the first round of overseas anti-pandemic medical protection materials donated by China Huadian Hong Kong Co., Ltd. (CHDHK) to Indonesia's Ministry of State Owned Enterprises and other relevant government departments as well as medical institutions in need, upon request from the Indonesian partner, the state-owned coal company Bukit Asam Tbk PT (PTBA).

The situation of epidemic prevention in China continues to improve, and the international pandemic situation shows a tendency of rapid outbreak in multiple locations. The number of confirmed cases in Indonesia is also growing rapidly. The capital city Jakarta declared a state of emergency on March 20 due to excess amount of confirmed cases. As a result of the shortage of anti-epidemic supplies in Indonesia, the government submitted an urgent request to China on March 18 for import of rapid test kits, medical gloves and other much needed medical prevention materials.

On March 20, China Huadian Bukit Asam Power Plant received the request from Indonesian partner PTBA, asking China Huadian to donate medical prevention materials including face masks, thermometers, disinfectants and protective suits as free aid. On that night, Huadian Trading International (Beijing) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of CHDHK, carried out emergency procurement in China immediately, and within 24 hours, successfully completed purchasing tasks including procuring 256,000 disposable masks, 2,000 N95 masks, 60 thermometers, 150 liters of disinfectants, 500 sets of protective suits, 500 medical goggles, and 500 pairs of medical gloves.

It is understood that overseas aids provided by CHDHK will be delivered in two batches from Shanghai to the anti-epidemic front line in Indonesia to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, with one batch to be dispatched by the Ministry of State Owned Enterprises to Indonesia Army Hospitals, PLN, PTBA and relevant institutions, and the other to local government in the region where the project is located for anti-epidemic need.

Prior to that, according to situation on the ground, the Indonesia Celukan Bawang 3x142MW Power Plant invested by China Huadian Engineering Co., Ltd. has compiled and spread Indonesian and Chinese bilingual handbooks "The Handbook of 2019-nCoV Pneumonia Prevention" for employees and surrounding villagers in order to better inform them of COVID-19 protection knowledge.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200326/2761512-1

SOURCE China Huadian