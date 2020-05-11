China Yuchai’s Off-Road Engine Receives European Stage V EU Certification

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) ("China Yuchai" or "the Company"), a leading automotive manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), announced today that GYMCL's YCA05175-S500 engine has passed the off-road European Stage V emission test in Europe.

With the completion of the final NCD (NOX control diagnostic system) & PCD (particulate control diagnostic system) tests, TÜV Rheinland, the EU certification body, announced that Yuchai's YCA05175-S500 engine has passed the off-road European Stage V E-Mark bench certification. Yuchai's YCA05175-S500 engine is based upon common rail fuel injection technologies, featuring advanced Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC) aftertreatment, a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), and a highly efficient active Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) emissions control technology system to control the NOx and PM content in exhaust emissions which are believed to be superior to comparable products currently in the marketplace.

This certification allows this Yuchai engine to be marketed in the European Union for off-road applications such as construction machinery, generators, and others.

Mr. Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai, commented, "We are very excited about this new milestone as we have our first engine certified for the European Stage V emission standards, paving the way for us to enter one of world's largest off-road engine markets."

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited ("GYMCL"), engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of a wide variety of light-, medium- and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine and agriculture applications in China. GYMCL also produces diesel power generators. The engines produced by GYMCL range from diesel to natural gas and hybrid engines. Through its regional sales offices and authorized customer service centers, the Company distributes its engines directly to auto OEMs and retailers and provides maintenance and retrofitting services throughout China. Founded in 1951, GYMCL has established a reputable brand name, strong research and development team and significant market share in China with high-quality products and reliable after-sales support. In 2019, GYMCL sold 376,148 engines and is recognized as a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines in China. For more information, please visit http://www.cyilimited.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "targets", "optimistic", "confident that", "continue to", "predict", "intend", "aim", "will" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements concerning China Yuchai's and the joint venture's operations, financial performance and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. China Yuchai cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic and social conditions around the world and in China including those discussed in China Yuchai's Form 20-Fs under the headings "Risk Factors", "Results of Operations" and "Business Overview" and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Among others, if the COVID-19 pandemic is not effectively and timely controlled, our business operations and financial condition may be materially and adversely affected due to a deteriorating market for automotive sales, an economic slowdown in China and abroad, a potential weakening of the financial condition of our customers, or other factors that we cannot foresee. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and China Yuchai specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

