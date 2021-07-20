2 hours ago
Just a speed bump? Oil has taken a dive, but Goldman is still bullish
3 hours ago
Carbon capture is expected to play a pivotal role in the race to net zero emissions. But not everyone agrees
4 hours ago
China’s oil imports from Saudi Arabia fall 19% in June, remains top supplier
5 hours ago
Oil rebounds as market seizes on discounted prices
6 hours ago
Pandemic recovery to push emissions to all-time high – IEA
7 hours ago
Halliburton eyes multi-year up-cycle for oil markets as activity picks up

China’s oil imports from Saudi Arabia fall 19% in June, remains top supplier

in China / Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / International   by

Reuters

BEIJING – Saudi Arabia was China’s biggest crude oil supplier in June for the eighth consecutive month, customs data showed on Tuesday, while shipments from United Arab Emirates and Kuwait fell further, possibly signalling slower imports of Iranian oil.

China's oil imports from Saudi Arabia fall 19% in June, remains top supplier- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Arrivals of Saudi Arabian crude oil reached 7.2 million tonnes last month, equivalent to 1.75 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the General Administration of Customs in China.

Shipments from Russia were 6.65 million tonnes, or 1.62 million bpd.

China slowed crude oil purchases in the second quarter amid rising global oil prices and shrinking refining margins. Its imports in the first half fell for the first time year-on-year since 2013.

Spot premiums for Russian ESPO crude, a China-focused grade, dropped to the lowest since April following muted demand from Chinese independent refiners whose buying appetite was cooled by factors including crude oil import quotas, government investigations, and high oil prices.

The customs data also showed that China’s imports of crude oil from the UAE and Kuwait fell 32% and 23% respectively last month from a year ago.

Reuters has reported that Iran has sold record amounts of oil since late 2020, disguised as crude oil from other origins that included the UAE.

Meanwhile, imports from Malaysia in June doubled last year’s level to 1.17 million tonnes despite Beijing’s recent tax reform on bitumen blend which would dent demand for the fuel imports.

The official data recorded zero arrivals from Iran and Venezuela.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.