7 hours ago
Goldman says oil could hit $100, demand might reach ‘new record high’ in the next two years
8 hours ago
U.S. natgas falls 3% to one-week low on milder weather forecasts
9 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 3 this week, at 579
9 hours ago
Texas approves more power market rules to avoid another February freeze
10 hours ago
U.S. fishing industry teams up with oil lobby to fight offshore wind
11 hours ago
Total, Shell pile into Brazil’s offshore fields in $2 billion sale

Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. Announces Warrant Extension

