2 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 5-8-2020
6 hours ago
Noble Midstream Partners Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
20 hours ago
EnLink Midstream Releases 2019 Sustainability Report
22 hours ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
22 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-7-2020
1 day ago
New WolfePak Software Pumper App Automates Field Data Capture and Analysis for Production and Well Data

Cimarex Energy Approves Dividend on Preferred Stock

in 360 Company Releases   by
 May 8, 2020 - 9:00 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Cimarex Energy Approves Dividend on Preferred Stock

DENVER, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $20.3125 per share on its 8⅛ percent Series A Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2020, and is for the period beginning on April 16, 2020 and ending on July 15, 2020.

About Cimarex Energy 
Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cimarex-energy-approves-dividend-on-preferred-stock-301055520.html

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.


Source: PR Newswire (May 8, 2020 - 9:00 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Tags:
Legal Notice