DENVER, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.22 per share, a ten percent increase from the previous dividend. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on May 15, 2020.
About Cimarex Energy
Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cimarex-energy-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301007905.html
SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.
Source: PR Newswire
(February 19, 2020 - 4:22 PM EST)
News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com