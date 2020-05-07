Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

DENVER, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.22 per share. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on August 14, 2020.

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

