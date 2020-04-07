9 hours ago
Barrick Sustainability Report Highlights Commitment to ESG
9 hours ago
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
10 hours ago
DXI Energy to Exit the Hydrocarbon Energy Business
18 hours ago
ExxonMobil reduces 2020 Capex by 30%, Cash Opex by 15%; maintains long-term outlook
18 hours ago
Enverus: Welcome to the Dark Side of the Boom
1 day ago
3M and the Trump Administration Announce Plan to Import 166.5 Million Additional Respirators into the United States over the Next Three Months

Cimarex Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

in Conference Calls & Webcasts / Earnings / Press Releases   by
 April 7, 2020 - 4:05 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Cimarex Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DENVER, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) today announced it plans to report first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after market close. The company will host its quarterly conference call at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

The call will be webcast and is accessible via the Cimarex website at www.cimarex.com. To join the live, interactive call, please dial 866-367-3053 ten minutes before the scheduled start time (callers in Canada dial 855-669-9657 and international callers dial 412-902-4216).

A replay will be available on the company's website.

About Cimarex Energy
Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Anadarko and Permian Basins of the U.S.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cimarex-schedules-first-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301036870.html

SOURCE Cimarex Energy Co.


Source: PR Newswire (April 7, 2020 - 4:05 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice