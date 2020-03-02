CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HPQ, TUP and APC/OXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

HPQ Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 23, 2017 - October 3, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2020

According to the filed complaint, defendants knew that HP's "four-box" model for measuring its supplies business was severely deficient and not a strong predictor of supplies demand and outcomes because HP lacked telemetry data from its commercial printers and had to use unreliable and stagnant market share data to develop assumptions for the four-box model. The complaint further alleges that defendants knew the lack of telemetry data for commercial printing was a critical shortcoming of the four-box model because HP possessed telemetry data on its personal printing side and knew it was a necessary element for an accurate understanding of the supplies channel. As a result, the supplies inventory in the Company's channel exceeded demand by at least $100 million and HP's supplies revenue growth was grossly inflated.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)

TUP Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 30, 2019 - February 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

About the TUP lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Tupperware Brands Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate the accounting and liabilities of one of its brands, Fuller Mexico; (3) consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC, OXY)

APC Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased APC February 20, 2015 - May 2, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2020

About the APC lawsuit: In August 2019, Anadarko became an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) ("Occidental"). Prior to this acquisition, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the value of the Shenandoah assets and the success of the Shenandoah appraisal wells were overstated; (2) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's Shenandoah assets lacked a reasonable basis.

