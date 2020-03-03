CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TUP and APC/OXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)

TUP Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased January 30, 2019 - February 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tupperware-brands-corporation-loss-form?wire=3&prid=5572

The lawsuit alleges: Tupperware Brands Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate the accounting and liabilities of one of its brands, Fuller Mexico; (3) consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Tupperware Brands Corporation class action, contact [email protected].

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC,OXY)

APC Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased February 20, 2015 - May 2, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2020

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/anadarko-petroleum-corporation-loss-form?wire=3&prid=5572

About the APC Lawsuit: In August 2019, Anadarko became an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) ("Occidental"). Prior to this acquisition, during the class period, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the value of the Shenandoah assets and the success of the Shenandoah appraisal wells were overstated; (2) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's Shenandoah assets lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Anadarko Petroleum Corporation class action, contact [email protected].

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky LLP

