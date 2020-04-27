Clean and Protect Products NFI Parts(TM) Rolls Out More Options

LOUISVILLE, KY, April 27, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) The Aftermarket Parts Company, LLC, operating as NFI Parts™ ("NFI Parts™"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), is offering products to increase onboard safety and cleanliness for its motor coach and public transportation customers.

NFI Parts™ takes pride in its ability to keep people moving as a provider of parts and support for the coach and transit industries. NFI Parts™ remains open for business and has focused efforts on product offerings to help operators clean and disinfect vehicles as well as protect drivers and passengers.

"NFI Parts™ is here to be a partner to our customers during these unprecedented times," said Brian Dewsnup, President of NFI Parts™. "We recognize that driver and passenger safety is key to continuing service, and we are diligently working to provide solutions that will allow our public and private sector customers to operate as safely as possible."

To help ensure a sanitized cabin environment, NFI Parts™ has prioritized products including:

Driver Protection Barriers

New options for the J4500



More choices for all makes and models of buses and coaches

UV lights for use in HVAC systems to kill viruses and bacteria

Mounts inside the ductwork and sanitizes air with UV-C light

Higher MERV rated Air Filters

Fresh Air Ventilation

New retrofit kit turns roof hatches into ventilation fans to keep air fresh inside the coach

Cleaning and Disinfecting Products

Hand Sanitizer and Dispensers

NFI Parts™ is working closely with fellow NFI OE businesses, New Flyer, MCI, ADL and ARBOC while staying engaged with industry associations such as ABA, UMA and APTA, to both provide guidance and respond to requirements that are of the highest priority to customers.

"As we launch this suite of protection, cleaning, and disinfecting products, our teams are continuing to work on new products and solutions," said Dewsnup. "While many of these products are available now, we expect to launch more options in the coming weeks and months. I encourage our customers to work with their drivers, mechanics and passengers to ensure safe operation of their vehicles."

NFI Parts™ is the parts arm of the NFI Group, providing replacement parts for New Flyer transit buses, MCI motor coaches, ARBOC cutaway vehicles, as well as the product lines for the previously acquired NABI transit bus and Orion parts businesses. Additionally, NFI Parts™ has extensive cross references for parts that are common with other bus, coach, and cutaway product lines. NFI Parts™ has a mature supply base and established relationships with over 1,000 suppliers.

With over 90 years of parts experience, NFI Parts™ supports a combined fleet of 75,000 active transit buses, motor coaches and cutaway vehicles. NFI Parts™ serves more than 5,000 customers annually. NFI Parts™ understands the operational importance of getting the right parts, on time, all the time; allowing customer maintenance teams to focus on repairs and returning vehicles to service quickly.

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About NFI Parts™

NFI Parts™ is North America's most comprehensive parts organization, providing parts, technical publications, training, support for its OEM product lines (transit buses, motor coaches and cutaways), as well as other manufacturers through our extensive cross reference database. Further information is available at www.nfi.parts.

SOURCE NFI Parts

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/27/c3688.html