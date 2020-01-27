CleanEquity® Monaco 2020 - Companies and Collaborations

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity®, the sustainable technology innovation forum, cofounded by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco & Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital, kicks off on 25th March.

London based, specialist investment bank, Innovator Capital's ("ICL") CleanEquity® team will review over 600 technologies for this 13th anniversary and is pleased to share the first tranche of presenting companies for 2020:

ICL is delighted to announce two new collaborations this year with BP Ventures and Earth Capital.

Nacho Gimenez, Managing Director for Europe and the Middle East, BP Ventures:

"BP Ventures is delighted to be joining CleanEquity Monaco 2020. We are looking forward to meeting innovators and investors in game-changing technologies. Venturing plays a key role in BP's strategy to tackle the dual challenge of meeting the world's need for more energy, while at the same time reducing carbon emissions. Through venturing, we are developing and growing new energy businesses that could help us achieve our low carbon ambitions."

Gordon Power, CIO, Earth Capital:

"Earth Capital has been attending CleanEquity Monaco since 2010 and for our 10th year we felt it fitting to increase our support and commitment to this first-class event that brings together the brightest entrepreneurial minds and leading investors completely focused on sustainable technology.

We will be participating in a plenary session, sharing thought leadership from our team of sustainable finance experts and working with Innovator Capital to ensure this is the most successful event yet.

Earth Capital are pioneers of sustainable investing, founded over a decade ago by Stephen Lansdown and myself. As global private equity investment managers with $1.6bn AUM we invest capital in the commercialisation and deployment of sustainable technology, and this is why CleanEquity Monaco is a regular fixture in our calendar and something we are pleased to be a part of. We look forward to meeting the presenting companies and fellow investors with the hope of developing businesses internationally and creating value for both them and our investors."

ICL will be working with Parkview International for the fifth year. Parkview is a global property development company founded in the 1950s. One of its recent projects, 200,000 sqm Parkview Green in Beijing, was the first mixed-use project in China to be awarded the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification.

Parkview believes there is a responsibility to build better and by sponsoring an event such as CleanEquity's prestigious platform for innovative renewable technologies, Parkview hopes to play a bigger role in this change going forward.

Cranfield University is also returning. ICL is grateful for the continued support and Professor Tom Stephenson FREng, Pro-Vice-Chancellor - Research & Innovation at Cranfield, commented:

"Cranfield University through its grand research challenges that focus on green technologies, resilient infrastructure, security for development and smart living, is committed to creating an environment where small innovative businesses can thrive. We are delighted to be supporting CleanEquity Monaco 2020 it provides a fantastic arena for green technology start-up companies, with sustainability at their core, to seek out investment and realise their high-growth potential."

