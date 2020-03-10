CLIF BAR® Features Six Women Athletes On Packaging For The First Time Ever

Limited-Edition Bars Celebrate Achievements of World Champions and Trailblazers

For the first time in its 28-year history, CLIF BAR® will replace the iconic climber on the most popular flavors of its CLIF BAR packaging with real-life trailblazers - six women athletes representing six different sports. This exciting change celebrates the incredible athletes who require sustained energy to push boundaries and go farther in their discipline. The limited-edition packaging debuts March 10 on Clifbar.com and in stores, and will be available throughout 2020 while supplies last.

The six athletes, Venus Williams, Megan Rapinoe, Ashima Shirashi, Jordyn Barratt, Lakey Peterson, and Katerina Nash are world champions, Olympians, and Olympic hopefuls who lead with integrity in their communities. The sports they represent range from traditional events like cycling, tennis and soccer, to newer sports like skateboarding, surfing, and climbing. Whether you are a world champion or a weekend warrior, human-powered sport connects and inspires us, and CLIF BAR, the ultimate energy bar, fuels us to keep going.

“To see myself on a CLIF BAR is amazing,” says two-time World Cup Champion Megan Rapinoe. “It would have meant so much to me as a kid to see a woman being celebrated for living her truth and chasing her dream. I hope it inspires the next generation to keep pushing us forward. My training requires dedication, and a ton of energy, so I love that CLIF BARs taste great and give me the sustained energy I need to power through. I’m so proud to represent a brand that supports me and aligns with my values.”

“It’s such an honor to be featured on a CLIF BAR along with these other incredible female athletes,” says seven-time Grand Slam singles champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams. “This is the perfect example of women supporting each other and celebrating their successes in sports, in business, and in life. From an early age I have always been mindful about what I put into my body, so I love that I can grab a CLIF BAR and get the right mix of protein, fat, and carbs to sustain my energy levels for practice, training, and everything I want to accomplish each day.”

Clif Bar & Company has been a vocal advocate for women and women athletes since its founding days in the mid-1990s. At the headquarters office, the company provides many benefits to support women and parents including a robust parental leave policy, extensive health and wellness programs including an onsite gym, subsidized onsite daycare, a lactation room with hospital grade pumps, and the choice to work a reduced work schedule upon returning from maternity leave. When LUNA Bar was created in 1999 as the first nutrition bar for women, the brand naturally focused on supporting causes that women care about, like equal pay and women in film. Most recently, in 2019, LUNA Bar closed the World Cup roster bonus gender pay gap for the 23 women on the US Women’s National Soccer Team, paying each of them $31,250 to ensure their equal pay for equal work. Clif Bar is adding to this legacy of supporting women by highlighting these six athletes and their contributions to their sports.

“I created CLIF BAR, the ultimate energy bar, to serve all types of and fuel their favorite sports,” says Clif Bar & Company founder and co-CEO Gary Erickson. “Today, our bars are eaten by everyone from the elite athletes on our new packaging to everyday athletes playing pickup basketball or challenging themselves on a long hike. While I’ve never been a professional athlete myself, I’m inspired by those at the pinnacle of their sport, and we hope by featuring these six women on our new packaging that we can continue to inspire athletes at all levels.”

Born on a Bike™ and made for athletes of every stripe, CLIF performance energy foods are purposely crafted with the right nutrition to sustain your energy and power you through adventures big or small. The idea for a better performance bar was born during a 175-mile bike ride. Nearly 30 years later, CLIF BAR® remains the ultimate energy bar, fueling athletes with an ideal mix of nutritious, sustainably sourced ingredients.

