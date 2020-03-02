ClockSpring|NRI Announces New Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClockSpring|NRI, the leading high-performance critical infrastructure solutions company, today announced that Frank Firsching has been named the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately. Firsching succeeds Matt Boucher, who is stepping down after leading the transformation of ClockSpring|NRI over the last few years.

"We thank Matt for his leadership and laying the foundation for the success of ClockSpring|NRI, including the acquisition and integration of six companies and achievement of nearly 30 percent annualized organic growth over his tenure," said Alex Washington, Managing Director, Wind Point Partners.

Frank Firsching brings close to 30 years of experience starting, leading and building businesses serving the oil & gas, water & wastewater, and power utility industries, with an emphasis on pipeline rehabilitation technologies over the past 15 years. Most recently, he served as the President of the $600 million Infrastructure Solutions business unit of Aegion Corporation. He was a founding partner in Underground Solutions, Inc. which was sold to Aegion in 2016. Frank spent 13 years with USFilter where he was President of the $1.0 billion Water & Wastewater Systems Group from 2001 – 2006. Frank has a B.S. Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Virginia, an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the immediate past chair of the North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT).

"As we look to scale the platform, Frank's deep understanding of the technical, regulatory and commercial landscape will provide strong leadership as we continue to meet the evolving needs of infrastructure asset owners," noted ClockSpring|NRI Board Chair, Guy Broadbent.

"ClockSpring|NRI is shaping the future of critical infrastructure renewal by delivering solutions built around high performance composite materials, specialty valves and geopolymer offerings designed to extend infrastructure asset lives while minimizing downtime, maximizing cost-effectiveness and adhering to the strictest industry safety standards," said new CEO Frank Firsching. "I look forward to supporting the continued growth of the business and delivering value for our customers and business partners."

ClockSpring|NRI is shaping the future of critical infrastructure through innovative composites, valves, and concrete solutions. With global headquarters in Houston, TX, the company manufactures high-performance critical infrastructure construction and repair products and provides associated engineering support and training services. ClockSpring|NRI solutions are delivered via the CSNRI, GeoTree and Advanced Valve Technologies brands and are used to construct, maintain, strengthen, protect, and rehabilitate oil, gas, and water pipelines, natural gas distribution lines, high-consequence industrial pipework, tanks, storm and sanitation assets, and civil structures. ClockSpring|NRI products are easy to install, cost-effective to deploy, and durable for decades. www.cs-nri.com

