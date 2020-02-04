CME Group Reports January 2020 Monthly Market Statistics

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported its January 2020 market statistics, showing it reached average daily volume (ADV) of 18.9 million contracts during the month of January. Open interest at the end of January was 123 million contracts. Market statistics are available online in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

January ADV across asset classes include:

Interest Rate ADV of 8.9 million contracts per day

Equity Index ADV of 4.3 million contracts per day

Energy ADV of 2.8 million contracts per day

Agricultural ADV of 1.3 million contracts per day

Metals ADV of 839,000 contracts per day

Foreign Exchange ADV of 770,000 contracts per day

Additional January product highlights include:

Overall ADV grew 6% from January 2019

Metals ADV increased 49% from January 2019

Record Gold futures ADV of 468,000 contracts



Metals options ADV grew 63%

Equity Index ADV grew 31% from January 2019 , including 12% growth in E-mini S&P 500 futures and options and 11% growth in Equity Index options ADV

Record Heating Oil futures ADV of 269,000 contracts



Energy options ADV grew 19%



Crude Oil futures and options ADV grew 7%

Agricultural ADV grew 16% compared to January 2019 , including 21% growth in Agricultural options and 18% growth in Grain and Oilseeds futures and options ADV

