CMS Energy to Hold Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 1

 April 13, 2020 - 4:10 PM EDT
JACKSON, Mich., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the safety of our shareholders and employees, CMS Energy announced today it will move its annual shareholder meeting to a virtual meeting on Friday, May 1, at 10 a.m. (EDT).

All shareholders as of March 3, 2020, the record date, received proxy materials for the Annual Meeting and are able to participate in the company's virtual meeting. Live links to be admitted to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CMS2020 for CMS shareholders and www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CMSPB2020 for Consumers shareholders will be available closer to the meeting date. All shareholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card or voting instruction form to participate. As always, shareholders may vote and submit their proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting or vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the applicable meeting website during the Annual Meeting.

If a shareholder would like to ask a question to be answered during the Annual Meeting, questions must be submitted in advance between April 17 and April 28, 11:59 p.m. at proxyvote.com. Responses to questions related to the proposals in the Proxy Statement will be provided during the Annual Meeting.

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan-based company that has an electric and natural gas utility, Consumers Energy, as its primary business and owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cms-energy-to-hold-virtual-annual-shareholder-meeting-on-may-1-301039603.html

SOURCE CMS Energy


Source: PR Newswire (April 13, 2020 - 4:10 PM EDT)

