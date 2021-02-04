2 mins ago
Sumitomo quits U.S. shale oil with sale of Eagle Ford stake
1 hour ago
Reliance’s unit to sell Marcellus shale assets for $250 million
3 hours ago
Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2020 Interim Dividend
4 hours ago
Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2020
4 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 192 Bcf
5 hours ago
Argentina’s Vaca Muerta tight oil deposit is now producing at record levels, matching US well scores

CNOOC Limited Announces its 2021 Business Strategy and Development Plan

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.