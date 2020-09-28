14 mins ago
U.S., Greece Call for Peaceful Resolution of East-Med Maritime Disputes – Great news for the Mediterranean search for energy independence
21 mins ago
Nigeria, others’ oil production cuts to rebalance markets – EIA
41 mins ago
The Ten Things That You Should Know About Calfrac’s Amended Recapitalization Transaction
10 hours ago
Construction begins on hurricane-resistant clean energy power plant in Antigua and Barbuda under US$50m UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Partnership Fund
11 hours ago
Loud Calls For Global Shipping To Ditch Fossil Fuels And Meet Climate Goals
21 hours ago
OKEA acquires interest in Calypso prospect near Draugen in deal with Neptune Energy

CNOOC Limited Announces Jinzhou 25-1 Oilfield 6/11 Area Commences Production

in Press Releases   by
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.