CNW Media Daybook for Tuesday, January 21, 2020 Canada NewsWire TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL TUESDAY, JANUARY 21 ONTARIO TIME: 08:15 EVENT: Unifor 4304 President available to speak with media on GRT picket line CITY: KITCHENER LOCATION: 250 Strasburg Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 3M6 URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/unifor-4304-president-available-to-speak-with-media-on-grt-picket-line-834608226.html



TIME: 10:00 EVENT: StreetARToronto You've Changed CITY: TORONTO LOCATION: Market Gallery, second floor of the St. Lawrence Market, 95 Front St. E. URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/free-new-exhibit-showcases-toronto-s-world-class-street-art-and-artists-813318642.html



TIME: 10:15 EVENT: Government of Canada announces funding for tobacco cessation projects CITY: TORONTO LOCATION: Room 740 – 7th Floor, Health Sciences Building, University of Toronto, 155 College Street URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/notice-to-the-media-government-of-canada-to-announce-funding-for-tobacco-cessation-projects-846385997.html



TIME: 14:00 EVENT: Canopy Growth's Director of Government and Stakeholder Relations, Sean Webster, delivers a donation to Newark Neighbours CITY: NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE LOCATION: 310 John Street East (off the Riverbend Inn & Vineyard's driveway to the right) URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-canopy-growth-corporation-gives-back-to-the-communities-it-calls-home-837071272.html MANITOBA TIME: 09:00 EVENT: The Prime Minister holds a media availability CITY: WINNIPEG LOCATION: East Ballroom, Fairmont Winnipeg Hotel, 2 Lombard Place URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-prime-minister-s-itinerary-for-tuesday-january-21-2020-800814974.html



TIME: 12:30 EVENT: Minister Guilbeault announces support for Manitoba 150 celebrations CITY: WINNIPEG LOCATION: The Forks Market, 1 Forks Market Road, Unit 162 (Beside the Manitoba 150 office) URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-guilbeault-to-visit-winnipeg-to-announce-support-for-manitoba-150-celebrations-885725219.html



TIME: 14:00 EVENT: Minister Schulte announces how the Government of Canada is supporting seniors in Manitoba CITY: WINNIPEG LOCATION: Southdale Community Centre, Gymnasium, 254 Lakewood Boulevard URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-schulte-to-announce-how-the-government-of-canada-is-supporting-seniors-in-manitoba-865737886.html ALBERTA TIME: 09:00 EVENT: The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator hears oral Indigenous knowledge on an application from NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. to build and operate approx. 85 km of natural gas pipeline in central Alberta: Bearspaw First Nation CITY: RED DEER COUNTY LOCATION: Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites Red Deer South, 33 Petrolia Drive - Gasoline Alley URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/canada-energy-regulator-to-hear-oral-indigenous-knowledge-on-ngtl-application-to-build-edson-mainline-expansion-project-869846668.html



TIME: 13:30 EVENT: The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator hears oral Indigenous knowledge on an application from NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. to build and operate approx. 85 km of natural gas pipeline in central Alberta: Chiniki First Nation CITY: RED DEER COUNTY LOCATION: Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites Red Deer South, 33 Petrolia Drive - Gasoline Alley URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/canada-energy-regulator-to-hear-oral-indigenous-knowledge-on-ngtl-application-to-build-edson-mainline-expansion-project-869846668.html



TIME: 18:00 EVENT: The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator hears oral Indigenous knowledge on an application from NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. to build and operate approx. 85 km of natural gas pipeline in central Alberta: Wesley First Nation CITY: RED DEER COUNTY LOCATION: Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites Red Deer South, 33 Petrolia Drive - Gasoline Alley URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/canada-energy-regulator-to-hear-oral-indigenous-knowledge-on-ngtl-application-to-build-edson-mainline-expansion-project-869846668.html BRITISH COLUMBIA TIME: 15:15 EVENT: Parliamentary Secretary Duguid attends the IMPACT Sustainability Travel and Tourism conference CITY: VICTORIA LOCATION: Victoria Conference Centre, 720 Douglas Street URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-parliamentary-secretary-duguid-to-attend-the-third-annual-impact-sustainability-travel-and-tourism-conference-in-victoria-845888833.html SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2020/21/c8873.html CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890Copyright CNW Group 2020





