CNW Media Daybook for Wednesday, January 22, 2020 Canada NewsWire TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22 ONTARIO TIME: 07:00 EVENT: HRPA2020 Annual Conference and Trade Show: Power Up HR! CITY: TORONTO LOCATION: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building, 255 Front St W URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-hrpa2020-annual-conference-and-trade-show-power-up-hr-865182986.html



TIME: 08:00 EVENT: Minister Hussen visits before-school child care program - Photo Opportunity CITY: OTTAWA LOCATION: Centennial Public School, 376 Gloucester Street URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-minister-hussen-to-visit-before-school-child-care-program-885592999.html



TIME: 10:00 EVENT: StreetARToronto You've Changed CITY: TORONTO LOCATION: Market Gallery, second floor of the St. Lawrence Market, 95 Front St. E. URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/free-new-exhibit-showcases-toronto-s-world-class-street-art-and-artists-813318642.html



TIME: 10:30 EVENT: Secretary to the Governor General honours outstanding student-athletes CITY: OTTAWA LOCATION: Rideau Hall URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-secretary-to-the-governor-general-to-honour-outstanding-student-athletes-898660640.html



TIME: 11:30 EVENT: Ninety-six-year-old checks off bucket list item by speaking to the International Space Station via ham radio CITY: TORONTO LOCATION: Ontario Science Centre, 770 Don Mills Road URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-photo-op-ninety-six-year-old-checks-off-bucket-list-item-at-the-ontario-science-centre-by-speaking-to-the-international-space-station-via-ham-radio-878187218.html



TIME: 18:30 EVENT: Indigo X Her-People CITY: OTTAWA LOCATION: Chapters Rideau URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/january-events-at-indigo-join-renowned-chef-jamie-oliver-as-he-signs-copies-of-his-new-book-ultimate-veg--800822144.html



TIME: 18:30 EVENT: Indigo X Her-People CITY: TORONTO LOCATION: Indigo Bay and Bloor URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/january-events-at-indigo-join-renowned-chef-jamie-oliver-as-he-signs-copies-of-his-new-book-ultimate-veg--800822144.html ALBERTA TIME: 09:00 EVENT: The Commission of the Canada Energy Regulator hears oral Indigenous knowledge on an application from NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. to build and operate approx. 85 km of natural gas pipeline in central Alberta: Piikani Nation CITY: RED DEER COUNTY LOCATION: Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites Red Deer South, 33 Petrolia Drive - Gasoline Alley URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/canada-energy-regulator-to-hear-oral-indigenous-knowledge-on-ngtl-application-to-build-edson-mainline-expansion-project-869846668.html BRITISH COLUMBIA TIME: 09:00 EVENT: The Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Meeting of Ministers responsible for Justice and Public Safety - Photo Opportunity CITY: VICTORIA LOCATION: The Arbutus Room, The Delta Hotel Victoria, 100 Harbour Rd URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-meeting-of-ministers-responsible-for-justice-and-public-safety-862695593.html



TIME: 11:00 EVENT: Cure SMA Canada holds a press conference regarding access to Spinraza CITY: VANCOUVER LOCATION: Holiday Inn, 1110 Howe Street URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/sma-patients-fight-back--889690209.html



TIME: 16:45 EVENT: The Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Meeting of Ministers responsible for Justice and Public Safety - Press Conference CITY: VICTORIA LOCATION: The Pacific Room, The Delta Hotel Victoria, 100 Harbour Rd URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/media-advisory-meeting-of-ministers-responsible-for-justice-and-public-safety-862695593.html



TIME: 18:30 EVENT: Indigo X Her-People CITY: VANCOUVER LOCATION: Indigo Robson URL: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/january-events-at-indigo-join-renowned-chef-jamie-oliver-as-he-signs-copies-of-his-new-book-ultimate-veg--800822144.html SOURCE CNW Group - Media Daybook View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2020/21/c1273.html CNW Group, 1-877-CNW-7890Copyright CNW Group 2020





