1 hour ago
Shell to cut up to 9,000 jobs as oil demand slumps
2 hours ago
PetroTal Recommences Oil Production at the Bretana Field
9 hours ago
ConocoPhillips says Eagle Ford, for now, is chief focus in US unconventional arena
9 hours ago
Top U.S. oil refiner, Marathon Petroleum, begins widespread job cuts -sources
15 hours ago
GridLiance Announces Agreement to Be Acquired by NextEra Energy Transmission
15 hours ago
OPEC Unlikely To Increase Output As Planned Starting January

COG ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 13, 2020 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Limited Shareholders

