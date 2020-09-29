Colorado oil and gas commission approves 2,000-foot setbacks for drilling and fracking

The Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission on Monday approved a “preliminary final vote” establishing new 2,000-foot setback rules for drilling and fracking operations statewide.

“Preliminary,” however, is mostly a formality — Commission Chairman Jeff Robbins confirmed the setback rule is final, but all of the rule changes must be adopted at once in a final vote, expected by Nov. 1.

Commissioners on Monday closed the record on drafting and finalizing those rules, meaning they will stop taking evidence and hearing testimony, which they’ve been accepting since Fall 2019.

Robbins said he and a majority of commissioners determined the new setback rules met all three requirements set forth by Colorado law to guide oil and gas industry regulation, the first being to “provide substantially equivalent protections for public health, safety and welfare.”

The rules are being changed and established by the COGCC, which was modified by Senate Bill 19-181. That law changed the group’s mission from a body that advocated for oil and gas development to one that regulates “the responsible development and production” of oil and gas in a manner that protects public health, safety and welfare, wildlife and the environment. It also changed the commission from a volunteer body to a full-time professional one.

The new setback rules increase the distance from the current 500 feet that operations must be located from homes and most any occupied structure, including schools. The new rules take effect Jan. 1, 2021. Any existing permit applications filed, but not conforming to the new rules, must be refiled under the new rules.