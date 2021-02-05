Colorado School of Mines launches Global Energy Future initiative

Mines Newsroom

Colorado School of Mines today is announcing a new initiative aimed at bringing together some of the world’s foremost global thought leaders and decision makers in the energy sector to discover, collaborate and network around key aspects of our energy future.

The Mines Global Energy Future initiative will produce annual programming focused on the role of oil and gas, renewable energy, carbon capture utilization and storage, supply chain transparency, emissions monitoring, circular economy and more – themes that all reflect Mines’ scientific and technical expertise across the energy system and demonstrates the university’s cradle-to-cradle approach to creating a sustainable global energy future.

“Since 1874, Colorado School of Mines has been a pioneer at the frontiers of science and engineering, from locating and recovering earth resources, to energy production, to environmental stewardship. Given this record and expertise, Mines is uniquely positioned to lead and facilitate discussions about the world’s global energy future,” said Mines President Paul C. Johnson. “In collaboration with academia, industry, government and civil society partners, we hope to provoke thoughtful conversations and data-driven research that identifies the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

In collaboration with the Payne Institute for Public Policy, the Mines Global Energy Future’s initial programming will focus on a series of dialogues with some of the world’s foremost energy experts. The kickoff event on Jan. 21 will feature Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit and a renowned expert on energy, international politics and economics. Future programming will include convenings, research collaborations, academic and data access and an annual conference for the world’s energy experts and decision-makers.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Prize” and a recipient of an honorary degree from Mines, Yergin will discuss his latest book, “The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations,” which looks at an energy world already being reshaped by myriad forces —from the remarkable change in the energy position of the United States in the midst of contentious politics, to geopolitical tension with China and Russia, to the reappearance of the electric car, the growing global role of renewables and the “post-Paris” era of energy transition.

The new book’s status on Amazon—U.S. best seller in energy and U.K. best seller in geopolitics—is telling, not only about the book’s themes, but also about the interconnectedness between them and the implications for what Yergin refers to as a disrupted future.

“Mines has been leading energy transitions for the last 150 years and will continue to do so for the next 150,” said Morgan D. Bazilian, director of the Payne Institute. “This new initiative will place us amongst the best academic institutions in the country and the world tackling these generational issues.”

“The New Map: Energy, Climate, and the Clash of Nations” with Daniel Yergin event will begin at 9 a.m. Jan. 21. The webinar is open to the public – register here to receive the link to attend. Join us as we seek collaborative solutions to our energy future.

ABOUT MINES:

