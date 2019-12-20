December 20, 2019 - 12:08 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Columbia Oil Refining Industry Market - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Threats 2019 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Oil Refining Industry in Colombia 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This downstream energy sector report Oil Refining Industry in Colombia is a complete source of information on Colombia crude oil refining industry. It provides refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refined petroleum products production and consumption, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region. The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in Colombia and in depth analysis of the latest industry news and deals. Scope Outlook of Country Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2018

Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies, and operators.

Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary units capacities beyond 2018

Key Opportunities and Restraints in country Refinery market

Benchmark with five peer group countries on Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure of Country Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.

Information on planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.

Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2018.

Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.

Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis.

Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements, and all related industry news and deals analysis. Reasons to Purchase Vital source to make your strategic business decisions with our in-depth analysis based on historical and forecasted data on refineries, countries and companies

Identify potential opportunities for capital investments in upcoming refineries, capacity expansions and asset investments.

Assess merits and demerits of investing in a particular country's Refinery market against its peer group countries.

Strengthen your strategy formulation using the key information and data to maximize return on investments.

Identify potential investment opportunities present across the Refinery value chain in the entire world

Appraise upcoming refineries using our asset level information.

Essential and latest information to keep you ahead of competitors by understanding rival companies' business strategies.

Make your vital financial decisions using latest news and deals information. Key Topics Covered: 1.1 List of Figures 1.2 List of Tables 2 Introduction to Colombia Refining Markets 2.1 What is This Report About? 2.2 Market Definition 3 Refining Industry in Colombia 3.1 Colombia Refining Market Snapshot, 2018 3.2 Role of Colombia in Global and Regional Refining Markets 3.2.1 Contribution to Europe and Global Refining Capacity, 2018 3.2.2 Colombia Average Nelson Complexity Factor (NCF) vs. Europe and Global, 2018 4 Colombia Refining Market- Drivers and Restraints 4.1 Colombia Refining Industry: Trends and Issues 4.1.1 Colombia Refining Industry: Major Trends 4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in Colombia Refining Sector 5 Colombia Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2024 5.1 Colombia Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2024 5.1.1 Colombia Gasoline Demand Forecast to 2024 5.1.2 Colombia Diesel Oil Demand Forecast to 2024 5.1.3 Colombia Kerosene Demand Forecast to 2024 5.1.4 Colombia LPG Demand Forecast to 2024 5.2 Colombia Refined Products Production Forecast to 2024 5.2.1 Colombia Gasoline Production Forecast to 2024 5.2.2 Colombia Diesel Oil Production Forecast to 2024 5.2.3 Colombia Kerosene Production Forecast to 2024 5.2.4 Colombia LPG Production Forecast to 2024 6 Colombia Refinery Capacities Forecast to 2024 6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in Colombia 6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details 6.2 Colombia Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024 6.3 Colombia Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024 6.4 Colombia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024 6.5 Colombia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024 6.6 Colombia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024 7 Colombia Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities 7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries 7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Colombia 7.2.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details 7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries 8 Key Strategies Colombia Refining Companies 8.1 Colombia Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2024 9 Ecopetrol Company Profile 9.1 Ecopetrol Key Information 9.2 Ecopetrol Company Overview 9.3 Ecopetrol Business Description 9.4 Ecopetrol SWOT Analysis 9.4.1 Overview 9.4.2 Strengths 9.4.3 Weaknesses 9.4.4 Opportunities 9.4.5 Threats 9.5 Ecopetrol Financial Ratios - Capital Market Ratios 9.6 Ecopetrol Financial Ratios - Annual Ratios 9.7 Ecopetrol Financial Ratios - Interim Ratios 10 Colombia Refining Industry Latest Tenders and Contracts 11 Colombia Refining Industry Updates 12 Colombia Refining Industry Deals 12.1 Detailed Deal Summary 13 Appendix Companies Mentioned Ecopetrol For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8bkknf View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191220005455/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2019





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (December 20, 2019 - 12:08 PM EST)News by QuoteMedia