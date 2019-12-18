Columbia Sportswear Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Uniti Group to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Sportswear Company (NASD: COLM) will replace Uniti Group Inc. (NASD: UNIT) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Uniti Group Inc. will replace Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASD: CRZO) in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 23. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is acquiring Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Uniti Group has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Columbia Sportswear Company designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. Headquartered in Portland, OR, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods Sub-Industry index.

Uniti Group, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of communications infrastructure and is a provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. Headquartered in Little Rock, AR, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Specialized REITs Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – December 23, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Columbia

Sportswear Consumer Discretionary Apparel, Accessories &

Luxury Goods DELETED Uniti Group Real Estate Specialized REITs

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – December 23, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Uniti Group Real Estate Specialized REITs DELETED Carrizo Oil &

Gas Energy Oil & Gas Exploration &

Production

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Index Governance Inquiries

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-sportswear-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-and-uniti-group-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300976529.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices