ComEd and Exelon Donate to Local Nonprofits for COVID-19 Response and Relief

$250,000 contribution is part of more than $1 million donation by Exelon companies nationwide to help communities during pandemic response

To support communities affected by the spread of the coronavirus, ComEd will contribute $250,000 to United Way of Metro Chicago and the Chicago Community Trust’s COVID-19 Response Fund to support their efforts to provide essential services during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. This is part of a more than $1.15 million donation by Exelon Corporation and its family of companies nationwide to relief organizations to support communities impacted by the spread of the coronavirus.

Today’s contribution follows ComEd’s earlier announcement to support customers to help customers who may experience a financial strain due to the slowdown in the economy related to the coronavirus. This includes suspending service disconnections for customers and waiving new, late-payment charges through at least May 1, 2020.

“Nonprofits are experiencing a disruption in fundraising and decreased volunteer support due to the recently announced safety protocols, and it is critical that these organizations, serving the most vulnerable populations, have the resources needed to continue operating at the highest levels,” said Joe Dominguez, ComEd CEO who also serves on the board of United Way of Metro Chicago. “By supporting these community-based organizations, ComEd is able to make a positive impact across many of the communities that we are fortunate to serve.”

The United Way donation will provide flexible resources to organizations across the areas ComEd serves that supply essential support to individuals and households whose incomes are most impacted by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fund’s mission is to provide important human services to residents who may be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and include emergency food and supplies, supporting low-income families and students impacted by school closings, primary care health services, short-term rental/mortgage assistance, and direct financial assistance for household expenses.

As a provider of the critical infrastructure that powers hospitals and health care facilities, federal, state and local response centers, and the millions of homes and businesses where people live and work, ComEd recognizes its foundational role in crisis response plans for the communities it serves. The company has robust plans and contingencies to ensure business and operational continuity across a wide range of potentially disruptive events, including extensive preparedness for a major public health crisis. ComEd, along with Exelon and its sister utility companies are also working in close coordination with designated state and local emergency preparedness and health officials, and at the federal level through the Electric Subsector Coordinating Council.

Supporting the communities ComEd serves is among the missions of both the energy company and its employees. In 2019, approximately 1,600 ComEd employees volunteered more than 26,000 hours to organizations that supported the environment, education and diversity. ComEd employees also raised $1.2 million during the company’s annual Employee Giving Campaign.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200318005456/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020